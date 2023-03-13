Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren passes away at 102

Former Frisco City Manager George Purefoy said this of former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren after learning of Warren's death on Monday, March 13: "His heart was dedicated to do what was best for the citizens of Frisco…"
A former Frisco mayor who has been described as "the best of the best" and who lived to the age of 102 passed away on Monday, March 13.
Bob Warren served as Frisco’s mayor from 1989 to 1996 and had been a city councilman before that. Under his leadership, the Frisco City Council compiled the city’s first comprehensive plan and was one of the first municipalities in the state to dedicate a half-cent sales tax toward economic development with voter approval. Warren also helped to bring in the Stonebriar Center, an economic victory for Frisco, fought to bring Collin College to the city and helped establish the Frisco Heritage Association.
"Frisco has been blessed with several very good mayors; however, Mayor Warren was the best of the best," former city manager George Purefoy told the Frisco Enterprise on Monday, March 13, after news of Warren's passing. "His heart was dedicated to do what was best for the citizens of Frisco. He was mayor during the transition years of getting the right of way for the DNT extension, recruiting Stonebriar Mall, securing the Collin College Preston Ridge campus, creating the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and the Community Development Corporation, and so much more. One of the very best men I have ever known."
Former Frisco Mayor Mike Simpson recalled meeting with Warren prior to his own campaign for mayor in 2002.
“Mayor Warren was the right person as we began transforming from a town to a city," Simpson said. "His early involvement was key in the long discussions and efforts to get the Stonebriar Centre Mall in Frisco, and the rest is history."
“His ability to deal with Frisco people and connect with neighboring cities, with his congenial personality, sense of humor and sincerity to make Frisco great were some of his attributes,” Simpson added.
Simpson said Warren loved talking about his early days in Frisco, his World War II career as a pilot flying troops and gliders into France and his love of Texas A&M and the Aggie world. Warren also wanted to ensure the preservation of Frisco's Heritage, Simpson said.
“Mayor Warren was an icon of our city and has been honored with things that will keep reminding our citizens and families of all he did, each time they visit Warren Sports Complex or drive on Warren Parkway," Simpson said. "He is a man our city will never forget.”
When Warren turned 100 in 2021, the Frisco community gathered to celebrate his legacy and impact. During the celebration, former Frisco Mayor Maher Maso said the city’s recent mayors have all had the same basic foundation that Warren put into place. He also said Warren’s main goal was quality of life for residents.
“Mayor Warren led by example,” Maso said at the celebration. “He’s what a true leader is. In today’s world, as we all know, sometimes elected officials, all they want to be is in the news. They just want to see their name on Twitter or on the media, and the difference is Mayor Warren led by example.”
Mayor Jeff Cheney also spoke at the 2021 birthday celebration, telling Warren, “Obviously what you’ve done for this community, what you’ve done for Frisco has left a lasting legacy. Certainly all of us here behind me have followed in your footsteps, learned a lot from the bricks that you laid, the foundation that you laid to help build Frisco (into) what it is.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
