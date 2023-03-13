 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight
Leaving a lasting legacy

Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren passes away at 102

  • 0
Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren passes away at 102
bob warren backup].jpg

Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren at a 2019 State of the City event in Frisco. Warren died on March 13 at the age of 102 and left a lasting impact on the city. 

A former Frisco mayor who has been described as "the best of the best" and who lived to the age of 102 passed away on Monday, March 13.

Unknown-4.jpeg

Former Frisco City Manager George Purefoy said this of former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren after learning of Warren's death on Monday, March 13: "His heart was dedicated to do what was best for the citizens of Frisco…"

Bob Warren served as Frisco’s mayor from 1989 to 1996 and had been a city councilman before that. Under his leadership, the Frisco City Council compiled the city’s first comprehensive plan and was one of the first municipalities in the state to dedicate a half-cent sales tax toward economic development with voter approval. Warren also helped to bring in the Stonebriar Center, an economic victory for Frisco, fought to bring Collin College to the city and helped establish the Frisco Heritage Association.

Unknown-3.jpeg

Former Frisco Mayor Bob Warren (center) is all smiles at his 99th birthday as he poses for a photo with former Frisco Mayor Mike Simpson and Simpson's wife, Sandy.
Unknown-2.jpeg

Bob Warren, long-time Frisco mayor, served in World War II.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred