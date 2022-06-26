Today, anyone who visits the Frisco Public Library, city of Frisco offices or a Frisco City Council Meeting will most likely pass by the large stone slab standing in front of the building that reads “George A. Purefoy Municipal Center.”
Some people might know exactly what that name means. Others might pass by without knowing who George Purefoy is, the multilayered impact he’s had on the city of Frisco or that he is slated to retire from his post as Frisco’s first ever city manager on June 30.
They might also not know that Purefoy did not want the building to be named after him.
For Former Frisco Mayor Mike Simpson, who served as Frisco’s mayor between 2002 and 2008, explaining who George Purefoy is would look something like this:
“I would say that George Purefoy was the architect of how Frisco was designed and built, and he’s the guy who took the vision and turned it into plans and execution to make it all happen,” Simpson said, “and he did it with dedication and determination, honesty, integrity and always wanting to do the right things for the citizens of Frisco and for the city itself.”
Simpson met Purefoy in 1999, when Simpson first considered running for a City Council seat. He was elected to the City Council in 2000, the same year the Stonebriar Centre Mall opened in Frisco.
Soon after, Simpson recalled, city work session discussions included how to set Frisco apart.
By spring 2003, Riders field opened to host minor league baseball teams in a groundbreaking facility that made headlines for its unique, refreshing feel. The development of a convention center and Embassy Suites soon followed.
“The biggest thing George could do is he built a rapport with the people wanting to come to Frisco and trust, and his handshake was like signing a contract,” Simpson said. “He got the reputation of a man of his word and he built trust and confidence, and when he said he was going to do something, he did it, and when he shook your hand, that was like signing a multi-page contract.”
Simpson recalled one meeting at a Frisco hotel that involved Hunt Sports Group, members of the Hunt family as well as the city, county and school board regarding how to get a soccer stadium built in the area.
The meeting wasn’t going anywhere, Simpson said, and was about to end. Purefoy handed John Wagner, head of Hunt Sports Group at the time, a note.
“And it says ‘I think I have the answer,’” Simpson said. “And he gave it to him. And he went back, and that started the discussions about coming to Frisco and the land, and we had the land and getting the whole thing built. And that became how the whole sports complex and all the soccer fields north of it became part of Frisco.”
During Simpson’s tenure as mayor, he had a front row seat to Frisco’s development under the guidance of Purefoy during pivotal years for the city.
“What I think happened between 2002 to 2008, during those years, we started going from a little city, a little town, to people respecting us that were building a city,” Simpson said.
As Frisco began to make headway, Purefoy and his staff were working on the development of the city hall and library complex that became today’s municipal center, as well as plans for a new central fire station and the development of Frisco’s “Safety Town.” A new police station was also on the way, as well as an athletic center, heritage center and senior center.
“And his staff was handling some of the biggest municipal projects that we had done ever, and they’re all working to get all of those done during a two- or three-year period,” Simpson said.
For Simpson, the citizen support of what Purefoy and the city were doing was evident in the passage of roughly $400 million in bond money for projects over a four-year period. Voters approved $197 million in bonds for projects including a library and a heritage center in 2002. Then in 2006, voters approved another $198 million.
Building relationships
“What I liked about George is his attitude was always, ‘Well, this is Frisco. We can find a way to get it done,’” Simpson said.
He added that Purefoy built “probably the best partnership of any city” in order to get things done. That included partnerships with Frisco ISD, the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, the Frisco Community Development Corporation and the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.
“So the cities in Texas and actually throughout the country were amazed at the relationships that we built, with George’s direction and his ability to build those partnerships and relationships,” Simpson said. “We were able to get things done that other cities couldn’t in the way that we did.”
At the same time, Purefoy was a quiet leader who liked staying in the background.
“He’s always been a person who never wanted any kind of recognition,” Simpson said, “and he always wanted the city to be recognized and the staff to be recognized, or the mayor and council to be recognized, and he just kind of didn’t want that type of publicity or recognition.”
Regardless, his impact on the city is hard to miss.
“I tell everybody, my one-line statement is Frisco would not be where it is today without George Purefoy,” Simpson said. “That’s the way I feel about it. I mean, we just wouldn’t be here.”
