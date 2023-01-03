Torii Hunter.jpg

Torii Hunter

Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

A resident of Prosper, Hunter has built a successful business career including co-founding Celina’s Tender Smokehouse BBQ. He is the President of 4T8 Investment Group, LLC and Katorii Financial Services, LLC. He is also co-owner of Makers Gym, Urban Hydration, The Culture Cigar Lounge, and LaFinca Coffee Shop, in addition to being an investor in Lamar National Bank.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

