Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for 19 years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, Torii was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
A resident of Prosper, Hunter has built a successful business career including co-founding Celina’s Tender Smokehouse BBQ. He is the President of 4T8 Investment Group, LLC and Katorii Financial Services, LLC. He is also co-owner of Makers Gym, Urban Hydration, The Culture Cigar Lounge, and LaFinca Coffee Shop, in addition to being an investor in Lamar National Bank.
“Torii’s business acumen and success in Collin County brings a myriad of business development opportunities to Lamar National,” said Vice Chairman and CEO Greg Wilson. “We are delighted to continue to bring diversity to our Board. This addition will help shape our future as we deliver relationship banking to the communities, we call home.”
Hunter and his wife Katrina are active philanthropists, contributing to many charities. His charitable acts and outstanding accomplishments have resulted in being recipient of the Branch Rickey award in 2009 and an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. His wife Katrina currently serves on the board of ManeGait, an equine therapy non-profit founded by Paris, Texas native Priscilla Lewis Darling and her husband Bill Darling. The Hunters have three adult sons and five grandchildren.
Lamar National Bank is a 42-year-old $370 million community bank headquartered in Paris, Texas. It has locations in Paris, Reno, Celina, Northlake, Frisco, Anna and Bryan/College Station.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
