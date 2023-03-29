Along with the Texas Rangers, the Frisco RoughRiders are pleased to announce the official 2023 Break Camp Roster, highlighted by four of the Rangers top five prospects who each rank in the top 100 prospects in all of baseball.

Outfielder Evan Carter, right-hand pitcher Owen White, infielder Luisangel Acuña, and right-hand pitcher Jack Leiter are the No. 2 through No. 5 prospects in the Rangers organization. Along with No. 8 prospect Dustin Harris, No. 12 Tekoah Roby, No. 20 Marc Church and No. 24 Antoine Kelly, the RoughRiders carry eight of the top 30 prospects in the organization.

