As Frisco-based Nack Development put plans together for a theater space on Oak Street, plans included featuring “throwback architecture” that would make the building look like a historical community theater.
Today, the building stands tall in The Rail District and has played host to a wide variety of events and shows since opening its doors in January 2021.
Here are four essential facts you should know about the historic-looking theater at 6711 Oak Street.
1. The theater was originally built for kids but now features a variety of programming
The Nack Theater was originally built to host the North Texas Performing Arts Frisco Youth Theater, and the venue is therefore built for children.
However, the NTPA backed out of the lease, Churchman said, and the theater is now used for a variety of programming.
Today, the theater is open to hosting a wide spectrum of events, including youth theater productions, receptions, business conferences and musical performances. Among recent headliners were Frisco Arts Foundation Chair Tammy Meinershagen and Anthem Lights, a musical group that has garnered almost 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.3 million followers on Facebook.
2. The mix of programming has since become the vision for the theater.
“Today, we want to bring entertainment to Frisco residents at the Nack Theater,” Churchman said. “We want to book a variety of show types from live music, to plays, to stand up comedy to mystery dinner theater.”
Future programming plans include Frisco’s Got Talent on June 3rd and 4th, which will include live auditions with live audiences. The finale will take place on June 25th, also with a live audience.
In December, David Gaschen, a Phantom of the Opera Broadway star, is slated to perform a Christmas Concert, Churchman said.
“We will continue to bring in talent from across the country to sing, dance, tell jokes, and overall entertain as well as be home to a start-up youth theater, Lonestar Theatre Company,” he said.
3. The venue was intended to have an intimate feel
The 4,000-square-foot space contains 210 seats. The low number came in an effort to give the theater an exclusive, intimate feel, Churchman said.
He added that studies commissioned by the city of Frisco revealed a demand for a smaller community theater.
“Some of the best old downtowns were home to small theaters and became close to extinction. I wanted to bring back the community feeling,” he said. “That meant purposely not going state of the art.”
He added that the decision also allowed for the use of quality equipment without being showy.
“I wanted it to feel like yesteryear, and I feel like we have accomplished that with some more improvements coming,” he said.
4. The theater is run by a member of the Frisco community
The Nack Theater is run by Jason Young, creator and owner of the Verona Villa venue in Frisco, and his team.
“Jason is a staple of the Frisco Community who has a tremendously solid reputation and has taken this on with creativity in mind,” Churchman said. “His goal matches mine, which is to bring an intimate show every week to our deserving community of Frisco.”
Young has previously served on the Frisco Convention and Visitors Bureau board and been named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. He also is a “Family Feud” veteran.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
