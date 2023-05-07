Here are five things to do in Frisco for the week of May 7:
Celebrate the ACM Awards Country Kickoff at The Star
Country Music's Party of the Year is kicking off early with, a free two-day fan festival featuring a lineup of live performances, a beer garden, food trucks, special pop-ups and more at The Star in Frisco.
At the free two-day country music festival, fans will have the opportunity to experience performances from some of country music’s up-and-coming stars and celebrate the ACM Awards’ return to North Texas.
Some of today’s most exciting up-and-coming country music artists will perform on the main stage, including several ACM Award nominees.
The ACM Country Kickoff will feature a Coors beer garden, food trucks, country-themed photo opportunities, ACM Awards show merchandise, and activations by a host of partners, including ACM Lifting Lives, Amazon Music, Ashley HomeStore, Kendra Scott, Lucchese, North Texas Ford and Visit Frisco.
Visit Frisco, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, is gearing up to host a slate of live music events throughout the city in the midst of the ACM awards coming to The Star. The series, dubbed “Frisco Live” will feature local artists at locations like the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Hyatt Regency Frisco, the Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel and more. The concerts are free and open to the public.
“The idea is that as people are arriving into Frisco for the ACMs, that no matter where they go around town, they’re going to hear and experience live music, “ said Cori Powers, director of marketing and communications for Visit Frisco.
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly star parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
The next starfest is slated for 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go: 214-800-6000.
Frisco Roughriders vs. Wichita Wind Surge
The Frisco Roughriders will host the Wichita Wind Surge at Riders Field at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
