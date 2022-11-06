Here are five things to mark on your calendar in Frisco for the week of Nov. 6:
Ask a podcaster
Makers Gym in Frisco is hosting a free North Texas Podcasters event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 7511 Main St., Suite 200.
The event is part of a monthly meetup for podcasters. This month, the event will focus on allowing attendees to "Ask Podcasters Anything" to a room of podcasters at all experience levels. The event will include free pizza. RSVP at tinyurl.com/22xc3a6d.
Friendsgiving toy drive
Frisco Rail Yard is hosting its 2nd annual Friendsgiving Toy Drive benefiting the Frisco Family Services Holiday Store program.
"The gifting starts early again this year due to ongoing supply chain and shipping delays," the event page states. "Please help us to ensure local families unwrap the joy and happiness of the holiday season by donating a new, unwrapped toy. Let's come together for a great cause and have some fun enjoying music from the Missing 3 band."
Electric financial donations will also be accepted before and during the event. One raffle ticket will be given for each toy donated. Frisco Rail Yard has said it will donate one dollar for every Friendsgiving signature cocktail purchased. Community members can also donate to the Frisco Family Services Holiday Store program at tinyurl.com/5ap6mxt2
Community garden open house
Frisco's parks and recreation department is hosting a community garden open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Harvest (8000 McKinney Road in Frisco).
The event will include music and an opportunity to learn about and experience the community garden. The Harvest is located at Frisco Commons Park in between Hope Park (the playground) and The Grove at Frisco Commons (active adult center).
Community parade
Frisco will host its annual Community Parade on Nov. 12 starting at 7 a.m.
The event is held in November to mark Veterans Day and to celebrate community pride. The parade, which was originally a homecoming parade when Frisco was home to one high school, features floats, school marching bands, high school football teams, cheerleaders, scouts, civic organizations, youth sports teams, Frisco-based professional sports teams and local businesses.
Beginning at 10 a.m., parade participants will leave Toyota Stadium, traveling east on Main Street through historic downtown before finishing at North County Road. The Frisco Community Parade is a collaboration between the city of Frisco, Frisco Independent School District, Frisco Chamber of Commerce, and the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee.
Craft fair
The Frisco Area Retired School Personnel (FARSP) is hosting its fourth "Gotta Have It! Craft-Fest" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lebanon Trail High School (5151 Ohio Drive).
The event will include makers, bakers, crafters, artists and creators showcasing their creations.
