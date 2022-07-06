Frisco is looking ahead to welcoming four new office towers at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Spring Creek Parkway by 2030.
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved a master development agreement for four office towers and parking structures at Southstone Yards, a 45-acre mixed-use planned development. The agreement included the city of Frisco, the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC), the Frisco Community Development Corporation (FCDC) and real estate firm Crow Holdings.
The towers would bring a total of 1.1 million square feet of office space to Frisco.
“It’s important to note that this project will bring much-needed office space to help fill the needs of our very full pipeline of prospects,” FEDC Vice President Gloria Salinas told the council.
She added that the pipeline currently averages about 2 million square feet for relocated and expansion office projects in the city. She also said work is being done with Crow Holdings to pitch to a large tenant for space in the development.
According to performance requirements, the project is set to be completed in four phases, with phase one including a 230,000-square-foot, seven-story office tower and structured parking garage scheduled for December 2024.
The Phase I building is slated to be mass timber, making it the first of its kind in the Metroplex, Salinas said.
Phase II, which would include a 325,000-square-foot office tower at 10 stories high as well as an additional parking garage, is scheduled for December 2026. Phase III would include another 230,000-square-foot, seven-story tower and accompanying garage for December 2028. Phase IV would include another 325,000-square-foot tower and an accompanying garage for December 2030.
According to city documentation, the agreement is a performance-based construct and stipulates that the city, EDC and CDC would each provide a Separated Materials Sales Tax Grant that would be valued at up to 50% of sales and use taxes paid on eligible materials used in the construction of the office buildings and parking garages. City documentation states that if the requirements outlined in the individual phases are not met, the Separated Materials Sales Tax grants would not be available for the phase.
The council approved the agreement unanimously.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
