The State Operations Center has requested that the Frisco Fire Department respond to the San Antonio area for a pre-positioning assignment.

This request came through the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council (NCTTRAC) Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF). The crews will be on standby in the area for flash flooding and the high potential of evacuations.

Crews left from Frisco Central Fire Station at 5 a.m. Wednesday to join other teams from the south Texas area. The Frisco Ambus is now part of a Heavy Ambulance Strike Team, including the Ambus, five Ambulances, and a Strike Team Leader.

Fire crews may be deployed for up to 10 days.

