Frisco Animal Services, a division of the Frisco Police Department, is issuing an alert after a bat tested positive for rabies and reminding citizens to ensure their pets’ vaccines are up-to-date.
On Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m., Frisco Animal Services was notified of a bat on the ground in the Preston Manor subdivision, near Preston Road and Main Street. Animal Services Officers located the animal, which exhibited abnormal behaviors.
The animal was sent to Austin for testing and was found to be positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control.
Animal Services Officers remind citizens that while bats are naturally nocturnal animals, it’s not unusual to see a bat during daylight hours. Symptoms of rabid bats include inability to fly, disorientation, staggering and screeching or crying.
The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Animal Services share the following tips to help prevent rabies:
- Vaccinate your dogs and cats. Rabies vaccinations are required by ordinance. Keeping your pets vaccinated protects you and them.
- Restrain your pets; do not allow them to roam. There is a ‘leash law’ in the city of Frisco.
- Avoid contact with wild animals and with dogs and cats you do not know. Do not try to hand-feed wild animals and do not keep them as pets.
- Do not touch sick or injured animals. Report sick or injured animals to Animal Services at 972-292-6010.
Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.