Several roads will be closed and several lane closures will be implemented on Saturday morning, April 9, for a half-marathon being run in in the southeast quadrant of Frisco. The half-marathon will start and end at Collin College and will close a lane on several major roadways (such as Main Street), and will cause delay for traffic on roads that cross the race course (such as Coit Road). The details of each road and lane closure are described below and are shown on this route map. In addition, specific detours are described for those living in the neighborhoods along the route.
SCHEDULE OF CLOSURES
The lane closures described below will be implemented before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. A couple additional road closures will occur at 7:00 a.m. as described below. The race begins at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to end by 11:00 a.m. All roads will be fully open by 11:00 a.m. All event staff, volunteers, vendors, runners, and spectators must arrive at the college before 7:00 a.m. because there will be no vehicular access to Collin College between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
As the fastest runners progress through the course in a clockwise direction, traffic will begin to be delayed on Rolater Road at Hillcrest Road at about 7:05 a.m., on Coit Road at Main Street at about 7:15 a.m., and on Independence Parkway at Main Street at about 7:25 a.m. By about 7:45 a.m., traffic will begin to be delayed at the intersection of Rolater Road and Coit Road. Motorists using any major roadway that crosses the race route should expect to experience delay during the time of the race. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route in advance.
Barricades will be removed and roads will be reopened as soon as the last runners progress clockwise through the course. Therefore, the lane closures along Hillcrest Road will be opened first, followed by Main Street and then Custer Road, etc., until all roads are fully open by 11:00 a.m.
LANE CLOSURES & ROAD CLOSURES
The following roads will be closed to all traffic between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for the start of the marathon and a 5K race that starts and ends at Collin College. During this time there will be no vehicular access to Collin College. These road wills reopen to traffic at 8:30 a.m., but Ohio Drive will still experience intermittent delay as marathon runners return to the college through 11:00 a.m.
- Ohio Drive closed between Lebanon Road and Hillcrest Road
- Wade Boulevard closed between Autumnwood Drive and Ohio Drive
The half-marathon route runs along several major roadways in southeast Frisco. Each road will remain open to traffic, but will be separated by cones from the runners in the right lane. Most side streets and driveways will be closed next to the lane being used by the runners. Motorists should not turn across the race course at any location that does not have a police officer. The lane closures are described below and are shown in the attached map.
The right lane of these roadways will be closed Saturday morning:
- Northbound Ohio Drive between Lebanon and Hillcrest Road (after being closed to all traffic between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30am)
- Northbound Hillcrest Road between College Parkway and Main Street
- Eastbound Main Street between Hillcrest Road and Custer Road (with a second lane closed at the intersection with Coit Road due to road construction)
- Southbound Custer Road between Main Street and Rolater Road
- Westbound Rolater Road between Custer Road and Coit Road
- Southbound Coit Road between Rolater Road and Lebanon Road
- Westbound Lebanon Road between Coit Road and Ohio Drive
Several neighborhoods along the race course will have one or more entrances closed during the race (along the roads mentioned above). During this time, residents of those neighborhoods should use alternate routes into and out of their neighborhood. The race organizers have put together a list of the affected neighborhoods, the entrances that will be closed, and the alternate routes that should be used. See the attached document.
