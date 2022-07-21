A new, online process for Short Term Rental (STR) registration is now available on the City of Frisco’s website at FriscoTexas.gov/STR . The online portal also allows owners of STRs to pay the $300 annual registration permit fee (per property) online, as well. The City of Frisco engaged software company Harmari to help manage short term rental compliance.
“We’re happy to provide this online convenience to property owners,” said Penny Curtis, Code Enforcement Supervisor. “We’ve also posted a safety information checklist on the webpage, too. The checklist benefits both owners and their guests.”
In August 2021, the Frisco City Council adopted an ordinance establishing requirements and regulations for short-term rental properties. The ordinance requires property owners provide guests a brochure and/or post information noted on the ‘checklist’. Such safety information includes, but is not limited to, a 24-hour contact and emergency phone numbers; trash collection schedule; parking information and an evacuation plan. Each STR property must have at least one working fire extinguisher, as well as smoke detectors.
“Providing an online process for registration and permitting improves efficiencies, not only for staff, but for our property owners,” said John Lettelleir, Director of Development Services. “The ordinance ‘checklist’ helps ensure safety standards are met, which benefits our visitors and guests. But we also want to hear from neighbors who find STRs aren’t following our ordinances, so that’s where the online complaint form is helpful.”
Lettelleir adds knowing the location of STRs throughout the city is useful information to first responders, should any issues arise. Lettelleir says it improves the city’s ability to collect hotel/motel taxes.
While STR property owners can pay for annual permits online, they must pay their monthly hotel/motel taxes with a check and submit with the Short Term Rental Occupancy Tax form to the city’s Finance department.
To date, Hamari estimates more than 500 STRs operate throughout the City of Frisco.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
