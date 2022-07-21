Frisco Water Tower

 A new, online process for Short Term Rental (STR) registration is now available on the City of Frisco’s website at FriscoTexas.gov/STR . The online portal also allows owners of STRs to pay the $300 annual registration permit fee (per property) online, as well. The City of Frisco engaged software company Harmari to help manage short term rental compliance. 

“We’re happy to provide this online convenience to property owners,” said Penny Curtis, Code Enforcement Supervisor. “We’ve also posted a safety information checklist on the webpage, too.  The checklist benefits both owners and their guests.”

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

