The city of Frisco announced a town hall meeting on race relations set for 6-8 p.m. June 15 at Frisco City Hall inside the city municipal center.
The town hall, titled “Community Conversation about Race Relations,” will take place exactly three weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The officer has since been fired and charged with murder and manslaughter.
After Floyd’s death, Frisco saw protests on June 1 and June 6 along Eldorado Parkway where protestors chanted phrases like “No Justice, No Peace.”
According to the city of Frisco’s newsletter, community members will join Mayor Jeff Cheney and Frisco Police Chief David Shilson on a panel of six people at the June 15 meeting.
On June 1, the city also hosted a town hall meeting. Cheney and Shilson walked in the protest and discussed the experience at the meeting.
“We in law enforcement do stand against what we saw in Minneapolis,” Shilson said at the meeting, “and that’s what me being out there today was about.”
Those interested will be able to tune into the June 15 town hall meeting over the phone, through Facebook or attend in person. The meeting will also be streamed on the city website.
On May 28, Shilson shared a message on social media regarding Floyd’s death. He began his statement by referring to the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics recruits learn and swear to in the police academy.
“The actions on display by the officers in the death of George Floyd do not fall in line with this code,” Shilson said in the message. “Words from our profession are not enough. We must speak through our actions and live up to the code of ethics we swear to before putting on a badge.”
