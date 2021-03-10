A few years ago, Frisco was facing an anticipated population of about 475,000.
“I think all of us panicked a little bit and decided that we needed to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said at a March 2 City Council meeting.
That anticipated buildout number has gone down since then to a more well-received 324,000, a result Cheney attributes to hard work.
“I know a lot of people talk about density, but it’s the hard work, rolling up your sleeves to say ‘OK, they’re telling us 450, how do we get that down to what we want this community to be,” he said.
The announcement came moments after the City Council approved updating the city’s 2015 Future Land Use Plan to effectively reduce the number of potential urban living units in certain areas by a total of about 7,000. While the land use plan changes don’t change, establish or guarantee zoning in the city, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Shona Huffman said it does serve as a guideline as the city moves forward in its planning and development.
“The Future Land Use plan is a living, breathing document,” Cheney added.
There are other signs and indications of where Frisco’s development stands. An annual development report recently presented to the City Council shows that Frisco grew by over 13,000 residents in the past year and that the city has surpassed a 200,000 population benchmark.
With its new anticipated population of 324,000, a graph in the report projects city buildout could come as soon as around 2026 and as late as 2042, depending on the city’s growth rate.
In 2020, Frisco saw 2,447 permits for new single-family development issued, the highest in at least 10 years.
“The COVID pandemic has not negatively impacted residential development as the number of building permits have increased,” the report stated. “The number of inventory lots reveals a tight housing market.”
Meanwhile, the city saw just under 60 permits issued for new commercial buildings in 2020, the lowest figure in seven years.
“Commercial activity slowed during the pandemic as businesses are allowing employees to work remotely, and the business community is analyzing what changes may occur that will impact future development,” the report stated.
Development Services Director John Lettelleir confirmed on March 2 that just roughly 2% of the city’s land was zoned for agricultural uses.
“That’s what we have left to work on,” Councilman Will Woodard said. “Not much.”
