Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced Thursday evening that Frisco has requested vaccine doses from the state “as soon as possible.”
The letter comes after Collin and Denton counties were recently allocated thousands of vaccine doses and after Collin County established a partnership that included Frisco for vaccine distribution.
On Thursday, Cheney stated that Frisco was ready to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day.
“We know everyone is frustrated getting information on how to get a vaccine,” he stated. “However we stand ready when called upon to deliver.”
The letter, addressed to John Hellerstedt, commissioner with the Texas Department of State Health Services, is signed by Cheney, as well as by Public Health Authority Mark Gamber and Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland.
“The city of Frisco stands ready to operationalize a vaccine site to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans from across North Texas,” the letter states. “Our site borders Collin and Denton counties with more than a half-million Texans within a seven-mile radius.”
According to the letter, the city’s site is located where the Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway meet. The site, overseen by Gamber, can accept both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the letter states, and would be able to operate within 24 hours.
Frisco city leaders, managers and staff have been in multiple county-wide conference calls with Collin County regarding vaccine distribution, Dana Baird, Frisco’s director of Communications & Media Relations, stated Wednesday. She said Denton County Public Health had not contacted the city to assist at that point.
“Frisco is ready to become a vaccine distribution site and (is) anxiously awaiting approval from the state,” Piland said in a Wednesday statement to the Frisco Enterprise. “Our city staff has been developing plans to distribute at least 1,000 doses each day and as many as 2,000 doses each day. We’re hopeful the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will approve our application and provide vaccines so we can join statewide efforts to inoculate Texans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.