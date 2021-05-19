As Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney puts it, the odd piece of land next door to the PGA Frisco site would not have been worth a whole lot before the PGA of America made its way to Frisco.
It probably would have involved some sort of industrial or low-rise office use, he said.
“Very uninspiring uses that would probably eventually be built here probably 20 or 30 years from now,” he added.
On Tuesday, that same piece of land became the focus of what Cheney called one of the city’s most important zoning cases that would allow the land to become a billion-dollar mixed-use investment thanks to what Cheney referred to as “the halo effect of the PGA.” Slated to bring in about $7 million in tax revenue the project, dubbed “The Link,” is envisioned to serve as a complement to the PGA Frisco site, providing a linking pedestrian promenade as well as entertainment, retail, residential and office uses.
That night, the Frisco City Council approved rezoning the land to allow for the project. The long-anticipated green light comes after the council tabled the project twice in April and early May.
Frisco Development Services Director John Lettelleir told council members that since the council first reviewed the project on April 6, some changes had been made. For one, a hike and bike trail from PGA Parkway to Legacy Drive became a required part of the first phase of project development.
Additionally, according to city documentation, revisions to the proposal include that “urban living” development or a multiplex in what was originally dubbed an “urban community” subdistrict of the development would not be permitted.
City documentation states that the maximum number of single family and cottage residential development allowed is 500. Also, townhome development is limited to the project’s mixed-use urban subdistrict and would only be permitted with a specific use permit.
“This is to make sure that residential doesn’t cannibalize up on commercial properties within this planned development, because that’s the core of overlooking on the PGA and the Omni,” Lettelleir said.
A city memo said the specific use permit requirement would ensure townhomes are suitable within the proposed area.
City documentation said the project would allow a total residential unit count of 2,706, a reduction of 150 units from what had been approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Clay Roby, managing director with Stillwater Capital, said the project is expected to have north of $1 billion in value at buildout. It will also bring 2-2.5 million square feet in office space and around 8,000 to 10,000 office jobs, he said.
Cheney said the property is the only one that will bring unobstructed views of the neighboring golf course.
“And because of how important this piece of property is, we’ve probably never been more demanding, more difficult to work with and more challenging with any developer than we’ve been on this one,” Cheney said. “And I thank you for being patient.”
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Shona Huffman said Tuesday that Frisco residents often talk about their desire for lower taxes, which she said was only possible either by cutting services like public safety or raising the city’s commercial property base.
“If my goal is to lower the tax burden, this project is the way to do that,” she said.
The council unanimously approved the rezoning proposal.
