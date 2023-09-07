Frisco zoning 2.png

A rendering of one proposed master plan for a 123-acre piece of land on the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Main Street.  

 Rendering accessed through city documents

Frisco officials have approved a development agreement for a 122.8-acre piece of land located off of the Dallas North Tollway.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with Zarky Development for a project that expects to bring office, multifamily and retail uses to the southwest corner of Main Street and Dallas Parkway. The agreement was one of 17 items approved without comment as part of the council’s consent agenda, which are considered non-controversial.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

