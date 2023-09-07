Frisco officials have approved a development agreement for a 122.8-acre piece of land located off of the Dallas North Tollway.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with Zarky Development for a project that expects to bring office, multifamily and retail uses to the southwest corner of Main Street and Dallas Parkway. The agreement was one of 17 items approved without comment as part of the council’s consent agenda, which are considered non-controversial.
According to city documentation, the land was last zoned in 2009 as a planned development. Allowed uses for the land include office, retail, hotel and residential uses.
“This is the only planned development that includes a ‘Land Use Equivalency’ provision that allows the uses to be modified if development of this property does not increase the traffic generated from what was approved in the development’s Traffic Impact Analysis Study,” stated a city memo from John Lettelleir, the city’s development services director.
According to the development agreement, Zarky represents roughly 92 acres of the land while Frisco owns about 15 acres.
The planned development allows for a maximum of 4,000 multifamily residential units. According to the agreement, the desire is to allocate 500 multifamily residential units to the Frisco Property and a maximum of 3,500 units in the Zarky land, per provisional stipulations. Specifically, the agreement states that 2,800 units are allocated to the Zarky property with a possible addition of 700 multifamily “tower units” provided Zarky complies with development requirements in the agreement.
The agreement includes two master plan options. Option one features 2,800 multifamily residential units, 1 million square feet of office space and 250 hotel rooms. Option two features 3,500 multifamily residential units, 1.5 million square feet of office space and 250 hotel rooms.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.