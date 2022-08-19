Elm Street Frisco file

Downtown Frisco improvement plans include providing on-street parking on Elm Street and creating a plaza at 4th Street. 

 File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

Frisco is one step closer to seeing a downtown thoroughfare become more pedestrian friendly. 

During its Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved awarding a bid to XIT Paving and Construction Inc. for the reconstruction of Elm Street. The item, approved as part of the council’s consent agenda, provided for about $5 million for the project plus an additional $315,000 in contingencies. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

