Frisco is one step closer to seeing a downtown thoroughfare become more pedestrian friendly.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved awarding a bid to XIT Paving and Construction Inc. for the reconstruction of Elm Street. The item, approved as part of the council’s consent agenda, provided for about $5 million for the project plus an additional $315,000 in contingencies.
The project calls for replacing existing pavement, adding on-street parking, widening pedestrian walkways, providing new street lighting, adding a traffic signal at the intersection with 5th Street and adding water/wastewater improvements.
According to a city memo, the four bids submitted for the project ranged from $5,096,598 to $5,724,156. The city opted to go with the lowest bid. The project will be funded by bond money.
Construction is slated to begin in September and last for about six months.
The Elm Street project comes as part of a three-pronged approach to updating infrastructure in Frisco’s downtown Rail District. The street’s facelift is slated to tie into the production of a 4th Street Plaza as well as reconstruction of Main Street.
The city is in the midst of preparing designs for Main Street and the plaza following discussions about the projects that took place during a City Council work session on Aug. 2.
