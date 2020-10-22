The Frisco City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a request to amend the zoning ordinance to ease restrictions on alcoholic beverage sales establishments in the city’s Original Town Commercial district.
Development Services Director John Lettelleir said alcoholic beverage sales means selling beer and wine for consumption off premises.
“This is something that was placed into the zoning ordinance for the downtown probably about 15 years ago,” Lettelleir said. “Recently we had a request where somebody wants to locate in a portion that would be in conflict with this.”
A city memo from Planning Manager Anthony Satarino stated that enforcing the ordinance restrictions as they stood would be difficult because they reach over the authority of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
The restrictions allowed for only two establishments to engage in alcoholic beverage sales in the Original Town Commercial district. In addition, the ordinance only allowed establishments between North and South County Road and the BNSF Rail Line. In addition, only one business engaged in alcoholic beverage sales could be on any given block. Those restrictions were approved for removal by the City Council’s Tuesday vote.
As a result, Frisco’s City Attorney Office will prepare an ordinance for the change. Other restrictions, including that alcoholic beverage sales establishments must stay at least 300 feet away from churches and schools, will remain in effect.
The vote comes after Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving the amendment at its Sept. 22 meeting.
During that meeting, Senior Planner Jonathan Hubbard said that enforcing the restrictions would be difficult because doing so would supersede the authority of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to permit those establishments. He also said the city had received multiple questions regarding the proposed amendment.
“Staff did respond to those individual inquiries stating that removing these regulations from the zoning ordinance only opens doors to other businesses to sell off-premise alcoholic beverages in the (Original Town Commercial district),” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said he believed two convenience stores in the area were the current allowed establishments in the district. He also said the proposed amendment would not impact existing businesses like restaurants.
In an email to city officials, Alyssa Maxson, former Stonebriar Village homeowners association president, said she was in favor of amending the ordinance.
“Due to Frisco’s substantial growth over the last 15 years, it is necessary to evaluate old zoning regulations to make way for the growth and development of new businesses that will benefit the residents and the city’s tax base,” Maxson stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.