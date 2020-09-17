The Frisco City Council adopted the city, Community Development Corporation and Economic Development Corporation budgets for the upcoming fiscal year during its Tuesday meeting.
Assistant Finance Director Jenny Hundt said the city’s budget was reviewed and discussed in public on Aug. 10 and 18 and on Sept. 1.
“So while tonight’s actions always feel like they’re moving a little fast, the budget has been discussed a lot in public over the last 45 days,” she said.
The council also approved an ad valorem tax rate of 44.66 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the fiscal year. The proposed tax rate is the same rate the city set for the previous fiscal year and falls below the no-new-revenue rate, according to an Aug. 4 letter from City Manager George Purefoy.
At the Tuesday meeting, Hundt said the rate would raise less revenue from property taxes than the previous year’s budget by $3.1 million, a 2.2% decrease.
According to the city’s draft budget, ad valorem taxes account for 52% of general fund revenue. Ad valorem taxes are also the city’s largest revenue source, the draft budget states.
The police department accounts for the largest piece of proposed general fund expenditures as reported by department, according to a summary expenditure report in the draft budget. Approximately $46.4 million goes to the department, meaning it accounts for about 25% of proposed general fund expenditures. The police department sees a proposed 6% expenditure increase, according to the draft.
The fire and emergency medical services department accounts for the second largest piece of general fund expenditures in the draft budget, receiving $42.3 million, or about 23% of the proposed fund expenditures. According to the draft, the fire department’s budget sees an 11% increase from the previous year.
According to the budget draft, the seven suggested staffing additions included four police officers and one wellness coordinator for the patrol division, one victim’s advocate in the investigations division and one new deputy chief for fire operations.
The “general government” section of general fund expenditures notes a proposed 13% increase in its budget compared to the previous fiscal year.
“A large part of the increase is due to the postponement of the May 2020 General Election to November 2020,” the draft budget states. “This postponement results in two elections to be held in FY21.”
On Tuesday, Hundt said the city’s Community Development Corporation budget for the fiscal year included $28 million in expenditures. She also said the city’s Economic Development Corporation included over $30 million in expenditures.
At an Aug. 18 council meeting, Hundt outlined expenditures and revenues for the Community Development and Economic Development funds in the upcoming fiscal year.
Hundt said the main projects for Community Development Fund expenditures in the upcoming fiscal year include design phases for the Northeast Community Park.
