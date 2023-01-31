The city of Frisco has announced that a winter storm warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday.
"Stay off the roads if possible and anticipate hazardous road conditions if you must go out as even more ice and sleet are expected," the city stated. "Be safe Frisco!"
The city's website has a page of winter weather resources at friscotexas.gov/weather. An update on the page posted at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday stated, "Widespread icing on bridges and overpasses as well as surface streets is expected with travel significantly impacted. There is a low chance of some downed power-lines and tree damage due to ice."
The city of Frisco has seven sanding routes, which can be seen at this link
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for US 380, FM 423, Preston Road, Main Street FM 720 (between Preston and Custer) and Custer Road.
The North Texas Tollway Authority is responsible for the Dallas North Tollway and SH 121, and city crews will be tending to Dallas Parkway frontage roads. The NTTA is also responsible for SH 121.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
