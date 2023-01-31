frisco ice file.jpg

File photo of a public works vehicle from February 2022. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Facebook

The city of Frisco has announced that a winter storm warning has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday.  

"Stay off the roads if possible and anticipate hazardous road conditions if you must go out as even more ice and sleet are expected," the city stated. "Be safe Frisco!" 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

