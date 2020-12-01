Kess Eshun will tell people she’s living proof that dreams come true.
“It was one of my dreams, literally coming to America, to get on Food Network for 15 minutes one day,” she said, “and I got more than that on the air.”
The Frisco resident scored a spot on Season Seven of Food Network’s "Holiday Baking Championship," allowing her and 12 other bakers to vie for a $25,000 prize. Eshun got to show off her skills and recipes, including her bourbon butter pecan coconut cake, which according to one judge was the “best cake (she) had ever eaten.”
“I mean, it's like clouds,” Eshun said. “It tastes amazing. That's one of my best wedding cakes that I make. My brides love that flavor, so it's something that I make a lot.”
While Eshun originally studied computer science in school, she has always had her eye on making food.
“I've been baking ever since I was able to say, ‘How are you?’” she said.
She has since attended culinary school and received a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Woman’s University.
On her business website, Eshun describes her cooking style as connecting African flavors with French culinary techniques.
After moving to Texas from New York, Eshun said she felt living in Frisco helped her eventually start her business and land on Food Network. Her penchant for making pastries that harken to African flavors found an interested audience in the area, she said.
“People were open to what I was making, and I think that was like, 'You know something, I can actually open a brick and mortar store to actually sell these pastries,'” she said. “So I think that helped me to do all that stuff.”
Now, Eshun has established Kess Kravings Patisserie & Cafe, her Coppell-based bakery with a menu that she said will allow customers to taste what she made on television.
“I'm just looking forward to the world tasting my baked goods,” Eshun said. “Because they see it on TV and all the good comments, but they don't know how it really tastes. Now, I have a place that they can just walk in and grab a bite.”
