A new Frisco-based nonprofit is looking to add a missing puzzle piece of support to students in need.
On Wednesday, Frisco resident Sadaf Haq and fellow founding board members kicked off the launch of the Be In Health Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to identify community members in need through local school districts and provide healthcare at a significantly reduced or no cost.
For Haq, the moment was the culmination of an idea that began a few days before Winter Storm Uri took hold over Texas.
In February 2021, someone had reached out to let her know that a few students in Frisco ISD were without winter coats.
“It was kind of one of those things where it was like ‘Okay, if they don’t have winter coats, what else don’t they have?’” Haq said.
Soon after, she heard about other needs in the Frisco community: a man couldn’t pay for heating as the winter storm approached and had a wife in the hospital. Another woman had received a terminal cancer diagnosis and had five children to support and couldn’t afford to pay her bills. Both were Frisco residents, Haq added.
“I kept thinking about that child, that child who did not have a jacket in the winter,” Haq said “What other needs were not being met for that child?”
Haq, who has a public health background, wanted to do something.
That “something” ended up being the establishment of a nonprofit that would help.
When she reached out to Lisa Vernon, coordinator of Student and Family Services for FISD, about starting such a program, Vernon said she cried.
“I was so excited,” Vernon said, “because social work is so much more than schools. It requires so much more than me just to be in the school and putting a band-aid on these giant, giant wounds that our families have.”
The Be In Health Foundation will partner with local medical professionals to provide basic wellness services at low or no cost to students in need, according to the organization website. The organization highlights dental care, checkups, mental health and vaccines (such as those for polio, diphtheria, measles, rubella and mumps) as key points of need.
The organization is set to pilot its program with Frisco ISD beginning this month. Haq said the goal is to eventually expand.
“I want to just say how blessed we all are to be here, to hear about Sadaf’s amazing story and what she desired for not only our community, but our entire area,” Frisco ISD Trustee Dynette Davis said Wednesday. “Frisco ISD is blessed.”
She added that when Haq told her about the organization, she also cried.
“Because here we are, we have food opportunity for our students and our families in Frisco. We have toiletry items. We have things that would help to support them on a day-to-day basis on the surface,” Davis said. “But when Sadaf called and said “we want to help heal them on the inside,” that meant the world to me.”
Founding board members include Haq; former FISD Trustee Anne McCausland; Larry Bisno, director of strategic initiatives with Health Services of North Texas; board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Hena Zaki; Lisa Vernon, coordinator of Student and Family Services for FISD; Peter Burns, president and CEO of the Bridge Delivery Service; and Frisco City Council member Bill Woodard.
“When we met and (Haq) told me about this, I said ‘Oh my God, that makes so much sense,’” Woodard said, “because we have Fastpacs and Lovepacs and Frisco Family Services and Refresh Frisco, but the medical needs were missing. So I happily agreed to help her out with whatever I can do to help you, and I love the idea and I want to see it grow, and we’re going to help all the kids that we can help.”
The foundation has established a website, beinhealthfoundation.org, where educators, parents and healthcare providers can get in touch with the organization and learn more.
“To have someone identify a need, and not just identify it, but step into it, is an amazing accomplishment,” Pelham said. “Because we can all look around our communities and see where there’s opportunities, and the first thing we do is we want to identify that it’s a problem and we want ‘they’ to fix it. Well, Sadaf said ‘I am ‘they.’’ And I applaud you for stepping into that need.”
