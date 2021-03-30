Monument Realty, the Frisco-based and next-generation real estate brokerage firm, has acquired The Associates Realty, a Dallas-based brokerage firm by Robert Elliott. Monument Realty, founded in 2017 by Eddie and Tiffany Burns and located at The Star, is a full-service real estate firm dedicated to providing unparalleled market expertise, innovative technology and the highest customer service for homebuyers and sellers.
This acquisition brings together two modern real estate firms with parallel values and standards, along with substantial online partnerships, all to evolve with the rapid evolution of the industry and to provide the highest level of expertise to their clients across the DFW Metroplex. This new partnership will allow Monument Realty to become immediately immersed in the central Dallas markets by leveraging The Associates’ intricate knowledge of the Dallas sub-markets such as Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Lakewood and Lake Highlands.
“We are very excited to partner with The Associates and their founder, Robert Elliot,” Monument Realty CEO Eddie Burns said. “Their team’s vision, experience and commitment to excellence aligns with all of our values. This is a win-win for our agents and staff as well as our clients, as well will be able to offer broader access to information, listings and data to help our clients make the most informed decisions.”
In tandem with this strategic acquisition, Robert Elliott will maintain a position on the Monument Realty executive leadership board, and The Cheney Group, led by Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, will also be joining the Monument Realty team. The Cheney Group has amassed more than $1 billion in sales.
“The culture at Monument Realty makes it clear why it was named the best small company to work by The Dallas Morning News,” Cheney said. “We are excited to be joining the leadership team to build a next-generation brokerage unrivaled in our market.”
“Monument Realty has aggressive plans to grow rapidly in the DFW market, and we have more exciting announcements on the horizon,” Burns said. By bringing the best together in the industry with Monument Realty — The Associates, Robert Elliott and The Cheney Group — we are building the real estate brokerage of the future.”
Over the past four years, Monument Realty has continued to grow in sales production and agent count, expanding territories and leading the luxury market. Monument Realty has closed more than 2,382 transactions resulting in more than $805,089,000 in sales including $101,202,000 with 276 transactions already in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.