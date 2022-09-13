As PGA Frisco prepares to host its first major championship in May, the PGA of America is asking local and diverse suppliers to register with the association's VendorMatch program for 2023 PGA spectator championships.
A press release provided by the PGA invites minority-, women-, LGBT-, disabled-, Veteran-, service disabled Veteran- and locally owned businesses to participate in the VendorMatch program by registering at PGAVendorInclusion.org. Those who register will potentially meet with the association's larger suppliers for procurement opportunities leading up to three championships, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 24-28), which will be the first major championship played at PGA Frisco. The other two championships are the 2023 PGA Championship (May 15-21) in Rochester, New York, and the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (June 21-25) in Springfield, New Jersey.
Needs include catering, lodging, florals, food and beverage products, as well as staffing.
“We are actively seeking suppliers in New York, New Jersey, Texas and the surrounding areas to engage in PGA VendorMatch,” said Sandy Cross, chief people officer with the PGA, in a press release. “Diverse-owned suppliers have provided unique products and services that elevate our Championship operations and the customer experience. We desire to continually increase the engagement of diverse-owned businesses in our championship operations which helps drive local hiring and transformation of the local economy.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.