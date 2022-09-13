PGA VendorMatch and PGA JobMatch Educational Gathering

FRISCO, TEXAS - SEPT. 8: During the PGA VendorMatch and PGA JobMatch Educational Gathering at PGA of America Headquarters on Sept. 8, 2022 in Frisco.

 Photo provided courtesy of Tim Heitman

As PGA Frisco prepares to host its first major championship in May, the PGA of America is asking local and diverse suppliers to register with the association's VendorMatch program for 2023 PGA spectator championships.  

A press release provided by the PGA invites minority-, women-, LGBT-, disabled-, Veteran-, service disabled Veteran- and locally owned businesses to participate in the VendorMatch program by registering at PGAVendorInclusion.org. Those who register will potentially meet with the association's larger suppliers for procurement opportunities leading up to three championships, including the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 24-28), which will be the first major championship played at PGA Frisco. The other two championships are the 2023 PGA Championship (May 15-21) in Rochester, New York, and the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (June 21-25) in Springfield, New Jersey. 

