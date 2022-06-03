Tuesday marked the groundbreaking for The Railhead in Frisco, an 80-acre mixed use development that is set to include multifamily units as well as restaurant, retail, hotel and office use and a five-acre Klyde Warren-esque park.
Plano-based Heady Investments is the master developer for the site, which is located off of the Dallas North Tollway near Toyota Stadium and Wakeland High School.
"We love being in the city of Frisco; we’re no strangers to the city of Frisco," said Sayres Heady of Heady Investments, adding that the company was previuosly behind the Frisco Bridges Place office building. "So we feel really fortunate to be back. The city is wonderful to work with. They’ve really stood behind us."
Heady Investments partnered with Jim Newman, whose family has been in Frisco for over 100 years, Heady said.
"This project has been many years in the making," Newman Real Estate said in a Tuesday social media post. "God’s sovereignty is so evident in this. His timing is always perfect. And what a time to be in Frisco, TX!"
The partnership also includes multifamily developer JPI, which has already broken ground on the first phase of multifamily development, Heady said.
The plan for the Railhead development includes 1,280 class AA multifamily units in addition to restaurant and retail pads, office and hotel space and the urban park, which Heady said is expected to include a dog park, food trucks and playground space.
"We are talking to a number of restaurants, retailers, medical users and most notably a large amount of office space, both from developers in state and out of state that have expressed interest," Heady said.
Heady said at the time, the outlook includes a potential 1 million square feet of office development with the potential for as much as 2 million.
A deal on the land closed in November, Heady said.
"We’ve seen really great interest; we’re continuing to talk to people every day in the community, and we’re just really grateful to be in Frisco," he said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
