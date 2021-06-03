For years, North Texans have been asking when a coveted Texas grocery store will make its way to the area.
On Thursday, Frisco residents got their official answer.
“Frisco, today is your day,” H-E-B Public Affairs Director Mabrie Jackson said.
Frisco community members gathered under a white tent to the beat of pulsing percussion music, provided by Wakeland High School band, to officially welcome H-E-B to the community and to break ground on its spot at the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive.
“We are glad you’re here to help us break some soil and get our first Collin County H-E-B food/drug location under construction,” Jackson told attendees.
The ceremony comes about three months after the company broke the news that it would be extending its reach to North Texas with both a Plano and Frisco location. Those plans got closer to reality on Thursday as H-E-B officials shared plans for its Frisco store.
“Obviously we’re thrilled to be here,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president north west food/drug division. “You have been incredibly patient with us waiting quite a few years.”
However, he added, more patience will be needed as construction gets underway.
“I promise you that we’re going to get it up and open as fast as we can,” Rück said. “As you would expect, we’re going to pull out all the stops for this very first store.”
The 111,000-square-foot facility will be uniquely designed for the Frisco community, Rück said. The store will also include energy-efficient features like CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting, according to a press release. The store will include a bakery, sushi options as well as its fresh in-store tortillas, an announcement that garnered much applause Thursday.
“We have one more little surprise,” Rück said, “and that’s that we’re going to be bringing our True Texas BBQ restaurant. It’ll be the first one that we’re bringing up here to North Texas.”
The store is likely to employ about 425 people, H-E-B has said.
In addition to sharing details about the project, H-E-B announced that it would be giving $10,000 each to five local nonprofit organizations: the Frisco VFW Post 8273, Frisco FastPacs, Frisco Family Services, Frisco Arts Foundation and Boys & Girls Club Frisco.
On Thursday, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the company’s new location in Frisco was a “perfect match.”
“H-E-B is so popular because they’ve built an incredible brand, and so it doesn’t surprise me that they would also want to partner with Frisco, because we have a great brand,” he said.
He added that H-E-B stores pull in visitors from the entire region.
“They’ve told us that people come from as far as Oklahoma to shop here, and so it’s a major draw and it’s a destination shopping experience,” Cheney said, “so not just the economic value of the building that they’re going to build, but the sales tax revenue that it’s going to bring to our community is going to have a huge economic impact.”
Now, all Frisco residents have to do is wait. The store is set to open in fall 2022.
“People have been asking us for years ‘When is H-E-B going to come? Are they ever going to come?’” Cheney said. “So we’re just excited today that our residents finally have the answer.”
