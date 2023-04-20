Altair Global, the leading provider of global mobility management services driven by experience management (XM), announced the intention of George Powdar, long-time Senior Vice President of Global Reporting & Compliance at Altair Global, will retire after a remarkable career in global mobility.
Powdar answered the call from global mobility in January 1984, and within these nearly four decades drove meaningful advances in how the industry approaches compliance, reporting, and accounting. In his 15 years with Altair Global, Powdar proved instrumental in shaping the company’s compliance practices, acting as a key driver of many aspects of its corporate strategy. During his tenure, some of Powdar’s key contributions include the opening of Altair’s offices in the UK, Singapore, and China; the implementation of several very large clients’ reporting, financial, and compliance functions; and creating the company’s governance, risk, and compliance program, including SOCII and GDPR compliance.
In Powdar’s own words, however, his top achievement was “my contributions to Altair’s global expansion. When I joined Altair in May of 2008, the company was operating in only four states in the U.S. and had just started the planning process to open an office in London. Today, Altair operates 11 offices in seven countries. I’m very proud have been part of this growth.”
Powdar’s final day will be Friday, April 28. He and his wife, Juliet, will be relocating back to Connecticut to be closer to their daughters. After that, you can find him catching a Manchester United match or exploring his love of history by traveling the world.
“It has been a wonderful journey at Altair. I am very proud of my accomplishments and will miss the wonderful friends and team members I am leaving behind. However, I know the company is in good hands under the leadership of Chad, Kathryn [Cassidy], and the leadership team.”
ShineOn Dental ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for ShineOn Dental.
The ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. Monday, May 8 at 2115 University Drive, Suite 210.
Moov Health and Wellness, Inc. ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Moov Health and Wellness, Inc.
The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Friday, May 12 at 6009 Main St.
