George Powdar

Altair Global, the leading provider of global mobility management services driven by experience management (XM), announced the intention of George Powdar, long-time Senior Vice President of Global Reporting & Compliance at Altair Global, will retire after a remarkable career in global mobility.

Powdar answered the call from global mobility in January 1984, and within these nearly four decades drove meaningful advances in how the industry approaches compliance, reporting, and accounting. In his 15 years with Altair Global, Powdar proved instrumental in shaping the company’s compliance practices, acting as a key driver of many aspects of its corporate strategy. During his tenure, some of Powdar’s key contributions include the opening of Altair’s offices in the UK, Singapore, and China; the implementation of several very large clients’ reporting, financial, and compliance functions; and creating the company’s governance, risk, and compliance program, including SOCII and GDPR compliance.

