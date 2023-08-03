American Bank -- Board of Directors.jpg

The American Bank – Board of Directors: (L to R) Mehul Patel, Mital Patel, Chirag Patel, Jeff Deaver, Daxesh Patel, Sanjay Patel, Yogi Patel

American Bank of Dallas continues to expand with the opening of a new branch in Frisco on Monday, Aug. 7. This becomes the bank’s third location, joining the main office on West Northwest Highway in Dallas and its branch in Irving’s Valley Ranch Neighborhood.

“Since being acquired by Bright Force Holding in 2019, we have grown from $55 million in assets to more than $400 million in assets by focusing on ‘boutique banking’ that delivers personalized service and innovative solutions for both business and consumer customers,” said Jeff Weaver, president and CEO of American Bank.

