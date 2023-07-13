birdcall.jpg
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall. 

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, July 17 at 5350 Preston Road. 

