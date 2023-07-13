The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall.
The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, July 17 at 5350 Preston Road.
The Frisco location opened on July 10.
"We are honored to bring Birdcall’s natural chicken sandwiches to the vibrant city of Frisco,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall, in a press release. “Opening our second location in Texas is a testament to the incredible support we have received from our guests and the DFW community, and we are excited to continue expanding our footprint. Frisco residents can look forward to experiencing the same superior hospitality and exceptional quality that have made Birdcall a go-to for chicken enthusiasts since our inception in 2016.”
Wings Over Frisco ribbon cutting
Wings Over Frisco will cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. July 20 at 13030 Preston Road Suite 700.
The Frisco location is the latest for the Wings Over brand, which has locations in Seagoville, Kaufman and Fort Worth.
Medical City Frisco names VP of Operations
Neyaz Mohammadi has been named vice president of operations for Medical City Frisco, starting July 24.
Since December 2021, Mohammadi has served as the assistant administrator at Medical City Dallas where she was a valued senior leadership team member. During her tenure, she worked on capital project development, business development initiatives and assisted with programmatic development.
Mohammadi joined Medical City Healthcare in January 2021 as an administrative resident, where she played an integral part in the analysis and execution of several significant facility and division-wide initiatives. She also gained valuable experience in strategy, operation, data analytics and business development at Medical City Plano, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas and the Medical City Healthcare division office.
Mohammadi earned a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University. In addition, she earned a Master of Science in Medical Sciences from the University of North Texas Health Science Center and a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Trinity University.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
