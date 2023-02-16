Bojangles broke ground on its Frisco location at 1631 US Highway 380 on Feb. 13. Left to right: Tony Felker – President/CEO of Frisco Chamber of Commerce; BJ Luther – Bojangles Sr. Director of New Frontier Operations; John Barba– Bojangles Operations Partner (Frisco); Ken Koziol– Bojangles Chief Restaurant Support Officer; Patrick Boykin – Bojangles Market Director; Brian Livingston– Frisco City Councilman.
Bojangles broke ground on its new Frisco location on Feb. 13 for a location in the Frisco Crossing development.
The restaurant franchise famous for its Southern chicken, biscuits and tea held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest location at 1631 US Highway 380. The location is slated to open this spring in the Frisco Crossing development. This milestone event kicks off construction for one of six locations planned for the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market this year, including four company-owned and two franchised restaurants.
Bojangles has plans to break ground on its second restaurant in the Frisco area, located at 2821 Eldorado Parkway, in the near future.
PGA award applications open
The PGA of America is seeking local applicants for the 2023 PGA of America Community Impact Award. This year’s award will recognize a diverse-owned Business who significantly gives back to the local community through programs, initiatives, partnerships and/or operations within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which surrounds the new Home of the PGA of America in Frisco.
The award recipient will be recognized by the PGA for their impact on the local community and also provided a corporate hospitality and branding experience to leverage as a business development opportunity during the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first major championship and event to be hosted on the Field’s Ranch East Course at PGA Frisco, May 24-28.
The small business will be considered for procurement opportunities with the PGA of America and/or its prime suppliers for upcoming product or service needs at PGA Frisco; five weekly VIP Hospitality tickets for the championship; 10 grounds tickets per day; two inside-the-ropes credentials per day; a meet-and-greet with select PGA of America executives; and added exposure through the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
To submit an application for the PGA of America Community Impact Award, visit tinyurl.com/5844m8x8 . Applications will be accepted through March 10, 2023.
Scottish Rite adds sports medicine fellowship program
Scottish Rite for Children and UT Southwestern Medical Center are beginning a new Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-accredited Sports Medicine fellowship program with a specialized pediatric focus. Led by program director Henry B. Ellis, Jr., M.D., and associate program director Philip L. Wilson, M.D., the program will take place primarily at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The first in the North Texas region, this new program is one of a small number of subspecialty training programs that provides significant exposure to the care of young and growing athletes.
The field of pediatric sports medicine includes operative and nonoperative management of sport-related injuries and consideration of how conditions and treatment affect long-term athletic development during continued physical and mental maturation. The program provides in-depth training for managing common and complex conditions, including ACL injuries, osteochondritis dissecans, patellar instability, meniscus, hip preservation, shoulder instability and more. In the United States, approximately 45 million children between the ages of 5 and 18 participate in organized sports according to a paper published in the International Journal of Sport Communication, which makes the need for specially trained pediatric sports medicine physicians and surgeons important for the well-being of today’s youth.
Fellows are frontline members of the sports medicine care team at Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco, Texas. In addition, they rotate with sports medicine surgeons at UT Southwestern and other adult colleagues for the full gamut of operative sports training. Additionally, the fellow assists in the management of pediatric fractures and acute orthopedic conditions at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, one of Texas’ only Level 1 pediatric trauma centers.
The one-year fellowship program is available to postgraduate surgeons who have completed an orthopedic residency. The fellowship provides the recipient the opportunity to pursue advanced study, in-depth training, management and research in sports medicine, musculoskeletal, and complex injuries. The fellowship accommodates one fellow and begins on Aug. 1. To learn more, visit scottishriteforchildren.org/research-and-education/education/fellowships-and-graduate-programs.
