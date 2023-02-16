Bojangles Frisco

Bojangles broke ground on its Frisco location at 1631 US Highway 380 on Feb. 13. Left to right: Tony Felker – President/CEO of Frisco Chamber of Commerce; BJ Luther – Bojangles Sr. Director of New Frontier Operations; John Barba– Bojangles Operations Partner (Frisco); Ken Koziol– Bojangles Chief Restaurant Support Officer; Patrick Boykin – Bojangles Market Director; Brian Livingston– Frisco City Councilman. 

Bojangles broke ground on its new Frisco location on Feb. 13 for a location in the Frisco Crossing development. 

The restaurant franchise famous for its Southern chicken, biscuits and tea held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest location at 1631 US Highway 380. The location is slated to open this spring in the Frisco Crossing development. This milestone event kicks off construction for one of six locations planned for the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market this year, including four company-owned and two franchised restaurants.

