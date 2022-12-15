With a ribbon cutting ceremony for Palmer Chiropractic scheduled for Dec. 16, the business has announced a toy drive.
The business, located at 12020 Teel Pkwy #104, said visitors can come in with an unwrapped toy and receive a free chiropractic visit between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. The offer is limited to one per patient.
Pulse and Poise ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Pulse and Poise (25663 Smotherman Rd #204).
The ceremony is scheduled for noon on Jan. 9.
Carvana hosts toy drive at Frisco vending machine
Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is delivering more than just cars this holiday season. The company is partnering with local food banks across the country to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. Carvana encourages customers and area residents to drop off canned goods at its Vending Machines from now through Dec. 19 to spread holiday cheer. The initiative is part of the online car dealer’s annual Happy Haulerdays campaign.
Locals can drop off canned items at the company’s vending machine in Frisco, located at 5252 State Hwy 121, now through Dec. 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
