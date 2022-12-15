Haulderdays Image .jpeg
Courtesy of Carvana

With a ribbon cutting ceremony for Palmer Chiropractic scheduled for Dec. 16, the business has announced a toy drive. 

The business, located at 12020 Teel Pkwy #104, said visitors can come in with an unwrapped toy and receive a free chiropractic visit between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. The offer is limited to one per patient.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments