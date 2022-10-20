Frisco has been highlighted as a city with one of the most resilient economies thanks to a recent report from SmartAsset.
SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina.
"Frisco, Texas — which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — has the third-highest score for housing, fifth-best score for employment and 13th-best rating for social assistance and healthcare," the online report states. "The city of 188,000 people ranks first overall for 10-year housing unit growth (76.58%) and 10th-best for housing costs as a percentage of income (18.57%). Meanwhile, less than 1% of households (0.70%) rely on public assistance, which ranks third-lowest for that metric."
McKinney was the next North Texas city to be listed in the report in spot No. 16.
H-E-B announces Plano opening date
H-E-B continues its push into the DFW Metroplex and will officially open the doors to its store in Plano at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.
The H-E-B Plano store is located at 6001 Preston Rd. in Plano. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, curbside and home delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Signature Internal Medicine. The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 13108 Dallas Pkwy #430 in Frisco.
