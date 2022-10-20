Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Frisco has been highlighted as a city with one of the most resilient economies thanks to a recent report from SmartAsset. 

SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments