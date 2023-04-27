Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Collin College is proud to offer growing opportunities for students interested in Health Sciences. Several programs offered throughout our district have seen an increased demand, leading to the expansion of course offerings for various programs.

As of Fall 2022, the Dental Hygiene program increased student admission from 16 to 24 students each year. This is a direct result of the recent expansion of the Dental Hygiene program learning space, including the addition of more operatories, and newly renovated laboratory spaces.

