Collin College is proud to offer growing opportunities for students interested in Health Sciences. Several programs offered throughout our district have seen an increased demand, leading to the expansion of course offerings for various programs.
As of Fall 2022, the Dental Hygiene program increased student admission from 16 to 24 students each year. This is a direct result of the recent expansion of the Dental Hygiene program learning space, including the addition of more operatories, and newly renovated laboratory spaces.
Starting in Fall 2023, Diagnostic Sonography will add a cardiac track for students interested in cardiovascular sonography, and the new Physical Therapist Assistant program, housed at the Frisco Campus, will admit their first cohort. In addition, the Surgical Assisting program will double in size by adding a new 12-student cohort, which will increase total enrollment to 24 students per year.
“We are excited to be able to provide current and future students with so many new opportunities,” Dr. Abe Johnson, senior vice president of campus operations said. “Our commitment to quality higher education is evident as students seek these programs in such rewarding career fields.”
Other programs, such as Medical Assisting Advanced Practice, will be adding a location. Currently offered at other Collin College campuses and at the Health Sciences Academy at Plano ISD, the new location at Plano Campus will allow both dual-credit and general population students access to enroll into this program.
“We want to make our health sciences programs accessible to anyone who wants to pursue a health science career,” Dean of Academic Affairs and Workforce Programs Michelle Millen said. “All of these changes and expansions are a testament to our growing district and our commitment to offer quality and affordable life-changing education.”
To learn more about current program offerings, enrollment requirements, and upcoming application deadlines, visit www.collin.edu/department.
Ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Lalo's Cucina Mexicana.
The ceremony is slated for 5500 Preston Road, Suite 102.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.