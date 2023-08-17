CoolSys, the market-leading nationwide provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy and engineering solutions, has acquired Frisco-based 1GNITE, an environmentally friendly asset recovery, recommerce and specialized facility services company.
In announcing its second acquisition within one week, CoolSys will expand its sustainable solutions to include equipment decommissioning and recommercing while reinforcing its nationwide network and capabilities.
“This latest acquisition reflects CoolSys’ commitment to sustainability and expanding cost-effective solutions for our customers,” commented Rick Frier, Chairman and CEO Interim at CoolSys. “With 1GNITE, we strengthen our capabilities and build on our lifecycle solutions to offer a new sustainable and financially beneficial approach to asset recovery, equipment decommissioning and recommercing.”
Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, 1GNITE provides used asset recovery solutions for mid-sized and large corporations. The company specializes in identifying ways to increase efficiencies, maximize value and transform waste into opportunities and resources for its clients.
“As part of the CoolSys family of companies, we are excited to bring our specialized and unique solutions to new customers and new markets,” commented 1GNITE CEO Brian Dick. “At 1GNITE, we understand the demands and constraints faced by our clients and work to maximize the value of their used assets or surplus inventory while minimizing the cost of facility cleanouts and helping them achieve their ESG goals.”
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following ribbon cutting ceremonies:
A ceremony for Sr. Ozzy's Tacos y Marsicos has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at 9500 Dallas Parkway Suite 200.
A ceremony for Body Fit Training West Frisco has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at 2727 Main St. Suite 600.
