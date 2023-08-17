Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

CoolSys, the market-leading nationwide provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy and engineering solutions, has acquired Frisco-based 1GNITE, an environmentally friendly asset recovery, recommerce and specialized facility services company.

In announcing its second acquisition within one week, CoolSys will expand its sustainable solutions to include equipment decommissioning and recommercing while reinforcing its nationwide network and capabilities.


