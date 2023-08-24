run walk.jpg

The 2023 Frisco Arts Walk and Run is scheduled for Oct. 7. 

 Courtesy of Frisco Arts Foundation / Facebook

The Frisco Arts Foundation has scheduled its 6th annual Frisco Arts 5K Walk and Run for Saturday, Oct. 7, presented by Kaleidoscope Park.

The route takes participants through the scenic Texas Sculpture Garden at HALL Park with pop-up musicians, dancers, vocalists, actors, visual artists and more along the way.


