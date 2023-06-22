Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next "Up Close" event for 8 a.m. Aug. 30.

The event will feature the four representatives who represent Frisco in the Texas Legislature, including Sen. Drew Springer, Rep. Matt Shaheen, Rep. Jared Patterson and Rep. Frederick Frazier. 

