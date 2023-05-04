startup week.jpg

Frisco has been named the host city for Dallas Startup Week 2023. In 2022, Frisco hosted the Dallas Startup Week Kickoff Party. Pictured is Jasmin Brand, director of Innovation with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, speaking at the 2022 event.  

Frisco has been selected as the official host city for Dallas Startup Week 2023.

Every year, Dallas Startup Week brings together entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, community supporters and everyone in between for a free, week-long experience. Described as the largest entrepreneurial event in North Texas, attendees can exchange ideas, collaborate, network and grow within others in Dallas-Fort Worth – the 10th largest startup ecosystem in the U.S.

