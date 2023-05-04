Frisco has been named the host city for Dallas Startup Week 2023. In 2022, Frisco hosted the Dallas Startup Week Kickoff Party. Pictured is Jasmin Brand, director of Innovation with the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, speaking at the 2022 event.
Frisco has been selected as the official host city for Dallas Startup Week 2023.
Every year, Dallas Startup Week brings together entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, community supporters and everyone in between for a free, week-long experience. Described as the largest entrepreneurial event in North Texas, attendees can exchange ideas, collaborate, network and grow within others in Dallas-Fort Worth – the 10th largest startup ecosystem in the U.S.
The 2023 iteration of Dallas Startup Week is scheduled for Sept. 10-14. More information is at dallasstartupweek.com.
Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, announced its latest development initiative, this time with a newly introduced ghost kitchen model. Officially launching on May 2 in three states across the country, the initiative will act as a trial run to understand demand in key market segments nationwide, while simultaneously bringing the brand’s products closer to new audiences.
Set to open in Santa Barbara, California, Frisco, Texas and Smyrna, Georgia, the ghost kitchens will make Wienerschnitzel available to guests who would otherwise not have access to the fan-favorite hot dog concept. All three locations will provide valued insight into how potential Wienerschnitzel locations would perform in the market. With California and Texas, Wienerschnitzel has several locations open throughout the state, yet the brand is aiming to learn more about how the concept performs in markets that are nearby current trading areas.
“We are thrilled to finally bring our iconic flavors into new communities who haven’t had this opportunity before,” stated Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Galardi Group, the parent company for Wienerschnitzel. “For years, people in these markets have begged us to open Wienerschnitzel locations in their cities. With this ghost kitchen initiative, we’re thrilled to be able to deliver directly to them. If sales at these test kitchens are even a fraction of our average delivery sales, it will be a huge success – and I’m confident that will be the case.”
Wienerschnitzel reports that there is the potential to open over 1,000 ghost kitchens nationwide. In these three specific markets, the Wienerschnitzel menu will be available to nearby residents through all major third-party delivery sites.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
