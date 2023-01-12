Frisco's got talent.jpg

The PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions announced today that the Omni PGA Frisco Resort at PGA Frisco, and the new Home of the PGA of America, will be the host venues for the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, July 31-Aug. 2, 2023.

The PGA Buying & Education Summit annually brings together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to preview the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of top golf brands while offering one of the first opportunities to place orders for new 2024 spring apparel lines. The three-day Summit, held at the midway point of the annual PGA Show cycle, will feature curated One2One buyer appointments on July 31 and open ballroom exhibits showing the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle exhibitors on August 1-2. The event will include educational programming at the PGA Frisco State-of-the-Art Professional Development Center, a North Texas PGA Section meeting, keynote presentation and experiential networking opportunities across the expansive PGA Frisco campus.

