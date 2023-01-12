The PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions announced today that the Omni PGA Frisco Resort at PGA Frisco, and the new Home of the PGA of America, will be the host venues for the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, July 31-Aug. 2, 2023.
The PGA Buying & Education Summit annually brings together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to preview the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of top golf brands while offering one of the first opportunities to place orders for new 2024 spring apparel lines. The three-day Summit, held at the midway point of the annual PGA Show cycle, will feature curated One2One buyer appointments on July 31 and open ballroom exhibits showing the latest innovations and trends from a curated group of apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle exhibitors on August 1-2. The event will include educational programming at the PGA Frisco State-of-the-Art Professional Development Center, a North Texas PGA Section meeting, keynote presentation and experiential networking opportunities across the expansive PGA Frisco campus.
Additional details regarding industry attendance qualifications and event schedule details will be announced in the coming months. Visit PGABuyingSummit.com for regular updates. The golf industry will reunite this month at the 70th PGA Show, Jan. 24-27 in Orlando. Learn more at PGAShow.com.
Frisco's Got Talent Season 2
Nack Theater has announced details for its second run of Frisco's Got Talent.
"After an amazing first season where we crowned Amanda Reid as the champion and $1,000 cash prize winner, WE ARE BACK!" the theater stated on Facebook on Jan. 6.
Judges for this year include Katie Apple (boss babe of Apple Blvd Boutique), Christal Howard (Frisco Chamber of Commerce COO) and Donny Churchman (Nack Development).
There are three ways to participate:
Submit a video of your talent to info@vvvenues.com by Monday Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. Acts selected to participate in live audition shows will be announced at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.
Live Audition Shows are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 or Saturday, Feb. 25, both at 7 p.m. Five finalists from each Audition Show will be chosen to participate in the Live Finale Show on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.