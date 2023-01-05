The city of Frisco makes funds available for social services that benefit residents of the city through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the Social Service Grant. These funds are awarded by the Social Service and Housing Board and Frisco City Council through an annual Consolidated Grant Application process. The city of Frisco Social Services and Housing Board will fund an organization's program based upon the percentage of Frisco clients that are served by the program. The majority of these funds will be granted to agencies that provide for services to low- and moderate-income residents.
To be eligible for funding, organizations must be one of the following:
A public or private non-profit, tax-exempt organization, in good standing with the State of Texas, and must have an active Board of Directors in compliance with IRS Section 501(c)(3); or
Local Government entity.
Applicants must attend a mandatory training on Jan. 13, 2023, via Microsoft TEAMS and submit a completed grant application by the deadline of February 10, 2023. If you intend to apply, please send an email of pre-application to commdevdiv@friscotexas.gov by Jan. 27, 2023.
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Jefferson at the Grove on Feb. 7.
The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. at 16220 Phoebe Road.
Omni PGA Frisco hiring for over 1,000 new positions
The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities, and more. A variety of roles from administrative to operations and more than 130 leadership positions span across the property’s experiences including two championship golf courses, collectively known as Fields Ranch, Mokara Spa, restaurants, world-class wedding and event venues, 13 dining options throughout the property, a retail and entertainment district and more.
"The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. "We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunity for growth in different fields. Whether you're surprising and delighting our guests at our resort, supporting the care and maintenance of our championship or elevating the standard of service, we have more than 1,000 opportunities for to you begin your new career at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. We’d love to have you join our family.”
A hiring event will be held on Friday, Feb. 3rd from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at UNT New College located at 12995 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75035. Interested individuals can view a full list of available positions and apply in advance, learn more about opportunities and request information to stay informed on future opportunities by visiting omnipgafriscocareers.com. For additional questions, email DALPGA.ASC@omnihotels.com or call 469-305-4500.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
