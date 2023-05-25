HALL Group recently announced the appointments of Hans Ritten, general manager for the upcoming HALL Park Hotel, and Ashley Herrera, senior property manager for The Monarch at HALL Park residential tower at its HALL Park development in Frisco.
Both the hotel and residential tower are currently under construction, part of the first phase of HALL Park’s new $7 billion masterplan which is transforming the development from a singular office focus into a dynamic, live-work-play community.
Hans Ritten takes the helm of HALL Park Hotel with more than 30 years of hospitality management experience. He previously served as the managing director for Loews Philadelphia Hotel and prior to that, he was the general manager of Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel and Omni Hotel Chicago.Ritten also served on the board of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, and in 2018, he was named “Hotelier of the Year, Chicago” by the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations, including its restaurant and retail spaces.
Ritten is a graduate of the Hotel Management School in Heerlen, Netherlands, where he received bachelor’s degrees in hotel and restaurant management, and business administration.
HALL Park Hotel, Autograph Collection will be home to a curated collection of contemporary art from both locally and globally recognized artists. The hotel will have 224 guest rooms, including 60 spacious suites that feature sweeping views of Kaleidoscope Park, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and an expansive patio overlooking the park. Additionally, the hotel will have a 4,000-square-foot ballroom and chef-driven restaurant and lounge. The hotel’s design creates an environment that encourages connection, whether through admiring the art, immersing oneself in nature, or spending time with loved ones at one of the hotel’s food and beverage destinations.
“We’re excited to have Hans Ritten join the opening team and launch this incredible mixed-use project,” said Paul Coury, CEO of Coury Hospitality. “Hans has extensive experience and a proven track record of successful hotel openings and developing concepts which will make HALL Park Hotel a unique and memorable experience for guests and locals alike.”
Ashley Herrera has been named senior property manager of The Monarch, a 19-story, luxury apartment tower that is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. With more than 16 years of experience in multifamily property management, she most recently served as property manager for Cushman & Wakefield, which is also the management company for The Monarch. She has also held property management positions with The Lynd Company and Lincoln Property Company where she managed a 23-story residential tower.
The Monarch at HALL Park will begin taking reservations for its 214 luxury apartment units this June. There will be 29 different floorplans to choose from, including eight penthouse units with oversized balconies. The tower will feature a 21,700-square-foot amenity level that includes a club room with a kitchen, resort-style pool, fitness studio, outdoor grilling area and a dedicated space for yoga and meditation. In addition, residents will have access to onsite bike storage, a pet washing area and meeting space.
“Ashley Herrera brings a proven track record of success in the multifamily industry,” said April Dempsey, senior regional property manager for Cushman & Wakefield. “With a heart for service and an eye for detail, Ashley prides herself on excellence in execution. She has been awarded some of the highest accolades during her tenure at Cushman & Wakefield as a top performer. Her skillset aligns wonderfully with the broader vision and elevated lifestyle for The Monarch at Hall Park.”
“We are dedicated to transforming HALL Park into an active mixed-use community that can be enjoyed around the clock,” said Craig Hall, chairman and founder of HALL Group. “Hans Ritten and Ashley Herrera are two seasoned veterans in hospitality and residential property management, and I am thrilled to have them join our team and help lead HALL Park’s evolution into a dynamic destination.”
Ruiz Foods now to be solely headquartered in Frisco
Ruiz Foods, America's largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer and the creator of the popular El Monterey brand, has announced the consolidation of its corporate headquarters. The company, which previously operated with two regional co-headquarters in Dinuba, California, and Frisco, has decided to centralize its operations solely in Frisco.
The consolidation aims to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness as Ruiz Foods continues its growth journey. By having a single corporate headquarters, the company can ensure streamlined operations and better serve its nationwide locations and customers throughout the United States.
Dan Antonelli, President and CEO of Ruiz Foods, explained that being located in Frisco offers several advantages. The central location provides same-day access to all facilities, brings the company closer to its customers, and offers a larger metropolitan market for talent recruitment.
Ruiz Foods, founded by Fred Ruiz and Louis Ruiz in 1964, is a family-owned business. The company's top-selling El Monterey brand is available nationwide.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
The Frisco chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for ReEnvision Eyecare PLLC.
The ceremony is slated for noon on June 15 at 8949 Coit Road.
