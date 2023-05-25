HALL Park Hotel Entrance Exterior.png

A rendering of the HALL Park Hotel entrance. 

 Courtesy of HALL Group

HALL Group recently announced the appointments of Hans Ritten, general manager for the upcoming HALL Park Hotel, and Ashley Herrera, senior property manager for The Monarch at HALL Park residential tower at its HALL Park development in Frisco.

Both the hotel and residential tower are currently under construction, part of the first phase of HALL Park’s new $7 billion masterplan which is transforming the development from a singular office focus into a dynamic, live-work-play community.

