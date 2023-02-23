I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open a location in Frisco. The fast-casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by Deshon Grant, who is part owner of Grant Pea Group, LLC., a family owned firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses. The store is set to open in Fall of 2023.
At the age of 23, Deshon is pursuing his long-time goal of becoming an entrepreneur by owning and operating an I Heart Mac & Cheese. Deshon hopes to remain a role model in his community, and show other young people that they can be successful if they have the right attitude, are not afraid of hard work, and have the drive to win.
“I am blessed to be on this journey with my amazing family and now business partners, and I look forward to building a family legacy for generations to come,” he said.
Cicis back in business at Frisco location
Cicis Pizza has announced the grand reopening of its store in Frisco.
The all-you-can-eat-buffet is returning to its previous address at 5580 Preston Road.
“We’re thrilled to bring back an affordable, craveable lunch and dinner option to the Frisco community,” said Jeff Hetsel, President and COO of Cicis. “From the Endless Pizzabilities™ on our signature buffet to our game rooms, Cicis has always been a destination where families can enjoy a meal while creating memories together. We’re eager to reopen in Frisco with our refreshed look and all-you-can-eat pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts.”
