By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open a location in Frisco. The fast-casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by Deshon Grant, who is part owner of Grant Pea Group, LLC., a family owned firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses. The store is set to open in Fall of 2023.

At the age of 23, Deshon is pursuing his long-time goal of becoming an entrepreneur by owning and operating an I Heart Mac & Cheese. Deshon hopes to remain a role model in his community, and show other young people that they can be successful if they have the right attitude, are not afraid of hard work, and have the drive to win.

