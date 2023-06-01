PRESS PHOTO3 King Ranch Coming to Frisco .jpg

King Ranch is slated to open its Frisco location on June 3. 

A King Ranch Saddle Shop will officially open to the public and host a grand opening Saturday, June 3 in the Star District at 3625 The Star Blvd., Suite 310, in Frisco.

Inspired by the durable, handcrafted leather goods made to outfit Captain King and the Kineño cowboys of King Ranch, King Ranch Saddle Shop provides master-crafted leather goods, top-quality outdoor gear, apparel and other products designed for work and life on the original American ranch. Customers can also order a custom-made King Ranch saddle.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

