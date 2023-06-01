A King Ranch Saddle Shop will officially open to the public and host a grand opening Saturday, June 3 in the Star District at 3625 The Star Blvd., Suite 310, in Frisco.
Inspired by the durable, handcrafted leather goods made to outfit Captain King and the Kineño cowboys of King Ranch, King Ranch Saddle Shop provides master-crafted leather goods, top-quality outdoor gear, apparel and other products designed for work and life on the original American ranch. Customers can also order a custom-made King Ranch saddle.
“Every element of our King Ranch Saddle Shop here in Frisco harkens back to the birthplace of American ranching,” said Mario Vega, Director of Retail, King Ranch Saddle Shops. “We designed the shop to be a true outpost of King Ranch, embodying its rich history with artifacts and stories from the Ranch itself.”
The new Frisco store joins the King Ranch Saddle Shop’s flagship location in Kingsville’s Historic Downtown District, as well as outposts in Fort Worth, College Station and Houston. Frisco King Ranch Saddle Shop hours will be 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sundays.
All shoppers who visit the new King Ranch Saddle Shop in Frisco during its grand opening can enter to win an exclusive sweepstakes. The grand prize will be a trip for two to tour the cattle, quarter horse, or wildlife operations on King Ranch and a VIP shopping experience at the King Ranch Saddle Shop in Kingsville, TX. Other prizes include King Ranch Saddle Shop merchandise that carries the Ranch’s iconic Running W logo.
Additionally, the first 100 guests who enter the new King Ranch Saddle Shop in Frisco on June 3 will receive the opportunity to handstamp their initials into their very own commemorative King Ranch Saddle Shop leather keepsake.
Guests who can’t make it to the King Ranch Saddle Shop grand opening in Frisco, can shop the King Ranch Saddle Shop online store 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting krsaddleshop.com.
Lexipol names new CEO
Frisco-based Lexipol recently announced Bill Nunan as its chief executive officer. Nunan succeeds current CEO Chuck Corbin, who is supporting the transition and will continue to serve on Lexipol’s Board of Directors.
“Bill brings a wealth of experience leading and transforming vertical software companies and we’re excited to have him join the leadership team,” said Mark Anderson, Lexipol board member and managing director at GTCR. “Bill was an obvious choice to lead Lexipol through its next phase of growth given his deep expertise in software and his passion for public service. As Lexipol continues to improve on our technology and evolve the offering for our customers, we’re confident Bill is the best person for the job.”
Nunan joins Lexipol with more than two decades of experience leading global software companies and executing business transformations. Most recently, he was president and chief executive officer of Real Green Systems, a field service software company serving the lawn, landscape and pest control markets. Previously, Nunan was president and chief executive officer of PayLease (d/b/a Zego), a payments and billing platform serving the property management market; he also served in senior leadership roles at a several market-leading vertical software and services businesses. Earlier in his career, Nunan served eight years as a nuclear-trained submarine officer in the U.S. Navy.
“Lexipol is a company with a clear and compelling mission that provides a critical service to the public, and I’m proud to join this leading organization,” Nunan said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage my experience transforming technology companies to strengthen and expand Lexipol’s product suite, so that we can improve how we support and train public servants and ultimately better serve the communities that trust us. I look forward to getting to know our public service stakeholders and the team in the coming weeks and months and to helping guide Lexipol into the future.”
