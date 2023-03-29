The PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort have named Monument Realty as the title sponsor of the “Monument Realty PGA District” at PGA Frisco. In addition, the PGA of America has named Monument Realty as the Association’s official “Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate” partner.
Opening May 2, the Monument Realty PGA District is a destination for the local community, families, and visitors alike. Located between the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Home of the PGA of America, the Monument Realty PGA District will combine playability, practice and fun to grow interest and inclusion in golf. It will also offer access to shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.
The Monument Realty PGA District includes: The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course; The Swing, a 10-hole, lighted par-3 short course; the PGA Coaching Center, offering coaching, club fitting and fitness elements to golfers from PGA Professionals; restaurants, children’s play areas, and shopping options for the public to enjoy, such as the PGA Shop, Ice House, Gimme Toys, Blue Lacy Mercantile, Vineyard Vines, Margaret’s Cones & Cups and Lounge by Topgolf.
“The Monument Realty PGA District at PGA Frisco will serve as a must-see destination for our guests from around the world and local residents to enjoy a one-of-a-kind golf, retail and entertainment experience,” said PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price. “With our shared home base of Frisco and North Texas, this is a special opportunity for the PGA of America to partner with Monument Realty as neighbors and expand our reach in the community.”
The Monument Realty PGA District will serve as a hub for engaging events and programming held at PGA Frisco—while presenting a daily showcase for evolving the game of golf, as well as an open invitation to golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy the destination.
“PGA Frisco is a remarkable project that we have designed and programmed with intent for local residents and travelers alike, and the Monument Realty PGA District is the heart of this experiential destination,” said Jeff Smith, VP & Managing Director of Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “Our goal has been to embody the local flavor of the area and ensure that PGA Frisco is the go-to place that residents frequent on a regular basis for gathering with friends for dinner, taking the kids for an ice cream cone at Margaret’s Cones & Cups, escaping for a staycation, and beyond. Monument Realty is a strong community partner, and we’re excited to have them join us in this milestone project.”
Monument Realty, founded by Eddie and Tiffany Burns in 2017, is a next-generation, full-service real estate brokerage based in Frisco, Texas, and headquartered at The Star, which is also the headquarters and practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys. The firm leads the Dallas-Fort Worth market with a dedication to providing unparalleled market expertise, innovative technology, exceptional agents and the highest level of customer service for homebuyers and sellers.
In addition to PGA of America and PGA Frisco, Monument Realty is the Official Real Estate Company of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dak Prescott. Monument Realty was named the “Best Small Company to Work For” in 2020, “Best Mid-Size Company to Work For” in 2021, and “Best Large Company to Work For” in 2022. Monument is also the only company to go back-to-back winning the “#1 Real Estate Company” in Dallas-Fort Worth People's Choice Awards. In addition, Living Magazine voted Monument Realty the “Best Realtor” for Frisco, Celina, Prosper and Plano. Monument services all areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, with seven offices to
support the metropolitan's growth: Frisco, Fort Worth, Arlington, Park Cities, Flower Mound, Prosper and Rockwall. The brokerage did $2.2 billion in real estate sales in Dallas-Fort Worth during 2022.
“Monument is thrilled to continue building relationships with highly respected organizations and brands across Dallas-Fort Worth and the country, as we bring the Monument PGA District to life,” said Monument Realty Co-Founder Eddie Burns. “We are very excited to be both The Official Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate Partner of the PGA of America. Along with increasing our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, this partnership will align with our mission to bring more people to North Texas through the love of sports and desire to own property in one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S.”
Legends, working alongside the PGA of America to drive new global partnerships, aided in the relationship with Monument Realty becoming the official “Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate” partner of the PGA and title sponsorship of the Monument Realty PGA District.
Luxury rental community breaks ground in Frisco
Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner Pondmoon Capital USA, on March 27 announced the groundbreaking of Mirra, a new five-story, 285-unit luxury mid-rise rental community totaling more than 330,000 square feet in Frisco. Mirra is being financed through a $49.5 million construction loan facility from Santander Bank N.A.
A groundbreaking celebration at the construction site was attended by senior executives from Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Pondmoon Capital USA, local officials, as well as members of the media. Mirra is expected to be completed in 2024.
“We are excited to bring even more luxury rental units to the rapidly growing and sought-after city of Frisco, Texas, which is known for its small-town charm, lively entertainment options, and overall great quality of life,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Mirra will offer residents thoughtfully designed apartments that exude the best in luxury living, with the region’s best shopping and dining just steps away at Frisco Square.”
Mirra will feature high-end luxury finishes and a best-in-class amenity package, including a leasing lounge and bar, a social mailroom, a resident clubroom, a billiards lounge, a coworking area, an expansive fully-equipped fitness center, a resort-style pool, an outdoor lounge with gaming and grills and bike lounge. Mirra also includes parking for 435 vehicles, including a structured parking garage with EV (electric vehicle) charging stations.
Featuring studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, residences will include granite countertops with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer custom cabinetry, wood-style LVT flooring in living areas, plush carpeting in bedrooms, oversized closets and smart home features. Private balconies and terraces, as well as private yards, will be offered in select residences.
“We are excited to break ground on another Class A residential development with Pondmoon as part of our growing national partnership,” said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “With distinction found in every detail, Mirra will offer the perfect balance of lifestyle and luxury that’s thoughtfully curated, crafted without compromise, and situated in an exceptional community surrounded by top schools, restaurants, shopping, and endless fun.”
The project is located at 8320 Church Street on a 2.96-acre lot in Frisco Square.
For more information about Mirra visit MirraFrisco.com.
PGA Buying & Education Summit slated for July 31-Aug. 2
The PGA Buying & Education Summit at PGA Frisco, July 31–Aug. 2, is quickly filling exhibit hall space at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
The detailed schedule for the three-day summit was announced on March 22. PGA Professional and buyer registration, as well as housing information, will be announced soon and available at pgabuyingsummit.com/en-us.html.
The PGA Buying & Education Summit will bring together influential PGA Professionals and golf buyers to meet with a curated group of top golf brands showcasing the latest innovations and trends in apparel, accessory, gift and award, equipment, technology and golf lifestyle products. The summit will offer opportunities for sourcing products, learning new business strategies and networking with industry peers during fun, experiential events across the PGA Frisco campus and the PGA District golf entertainment spaces.
The Summit will begin on Monday, July 31 with a full day for One2One Buying Appointments at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, and the PGA Education Conference at the new state-of-the-art PGA Frisco Professional Development Center inside the Home of the PGA of America.
The exhibit floor will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Golf equipment and technology demonstrations and education will take place simultaneously at the PGA District, adjacent to the Resort.
Each evening will offer PGA Professionals, buyers and vendors a chance to unwind and stay connected. There will be a welcome reception and fashion show at Omni PGA Frisco Resort on Monday; and Demo Night product testing at the PGA District on Tuesday. Both nights also will feature networking events and fun golf competitions within the PGA District, which features The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre, putting course; The Swing, a lighted, 10-hole, par-3 short course; The Ice House with six live hitting bays; Lounge by Topgolf, featuring Topgolf Swing Suite technology and a variety of virtual games; and the 12,000 square-foot PGA Coaching Center.
A regularly updated schedule of events is available at pgabuyingsummit.com/en-us.html.
Organized tours of the new PGA Frisco campus are also being planned during event days.
J.Achu Ventures launches to support nurses
J.Achu Ventures, a new business dedicated to supporting nurses who have reached a breaking point with their current situation, launched on March 28. J.Achu Ventures, based in Frisco, aims to provide work-from-home opportunities for nurses, helping them to reignite their passion for their chosen profession.
Jennifer Achu, the founder of J.Achu Ventures, was inspired to start the business after witnessing firsthand the exhaustion and frustration that many nurses face in their day-to-day lives.
"Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, and yet they often feel undervalued, overworked, and underappreciated," Achu said. "I wanted to create a platform that would help nurses to rediscover their passion for their work and find new flexible opportunities that would allow them to thrive both professionally and personally."
Through J.Achu Ventures, nurses will have access to a range of services designed to support their career development and personal growth. This includes coaching and mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to a variety of training programs and resources. Additionally, J.Achu Ventures will work with healthcare organizations to provide placement opportunities for nurses who are looking for a change of pace or a new challenge.
"I believe every nurse deserves the opportunity to feel valued, supported, and fulfilled in their work," said Achu. "J.Achu Ventures is here to make that a reality by offering."
The nurse consulting services will include one-on-one coaching sessions, resume and cover letter reviews, interview preparation, and virtual nurse job search strategies. Nurses will also have access to various training programs and resources designed to enhance their professional skills and knowledge.
Visit jachuventures.com for more information.
