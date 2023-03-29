PGA District at PGA Frisco

The PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort have named Monument Realty as the title sponsor of the “Monument Realty PGA District” at PGA Frisco. In addition, the PGA of America has named Monument Realty as the Association’s official “Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate” partner.

Opening May 2, the Monument Realty PGA District is a destination for the local community, families, and visitors alike. Located between the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Home of the PGA of America, the Monument Realty PGA District will combine playability, practice and fun to grow interest and inclusion in golf. It will also offer access to shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.

Construction has begun on a community featuring 285 luxury residences and totaling more than 330,000 square feet in Frisco. 
