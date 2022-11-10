The Omni PGA Frisco Resort announced Monday that it is now open for wedding bookings in advance of its Spring 2023 opening.
According to a press release, the complex offers an array of versatile indoor and outdoor venues situated across the mile-long property.
“The sheer beauty of this resort, paired with an unrivaled mix of offerings, creates a one-of-a-kind destination for weddings that’s already in high demand,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “We’re thrilled to see the booming return of weddings and can’t wait to welcome the very first of many memorable, celebratory occasions to Frisco.”
A 5,000-square-foot event pavilion with an adjoining patio and event lawn, plus additional outdoor venues — all with golf course views — will offer an "elegantly rustic setting" for gatherings large and small, the press release stated. Two expansive ballrooms will be a showplace for large receptions, including the 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom and 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom — each with accompanying outdoor event lawns.
“Our dynamic mix of indoor spaces and sprawling grounds will allow us to bring to life any experience a couple could possibly dream of,” said Gregory Wirth, director of catering for Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “The surrounding greens alone create a truly special backdrop that is sure to become one of the most sought-after wedding sites in the area, if not the state of Texas.”
A variety of wedding packages are now available that include deluxe overnight accommodations for newlyweds and parents of the bride and groom, a bridal suite for the wedding day, a complimentary first anniversary return visit to any Omni hotel or resort in the United States, and more.
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for iV Bars of Frisco.
The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at 5566 Main St. Suite 150.
Disaster assistance available
The U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance is offering disaster assistance to Texas businesses and residents in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties that were affected by severe weather that occurred Aug. 22-23.
