Omni PGA Frisco wedding venue rendering

A rendering of the Junior Ballroom. 

 Rendering courtesy of Omni Resorts

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort announced Monday that it is now open for wedding bookings in advance of its Spring 2023 opening. 

According to a press release, the complex offers an array of versatile indoor and outdoor venues situated across the mile-long property. 

