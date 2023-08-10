The Monument Realty PGA District is celebrating Labor Day weekend with a cause on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The venue is throwing a "retro '80s themed bash" with a canned food drive and live music. Popular DFW-area band '80s Mix Tape will perform on the event lawn from 7-10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to don their best '80s attire and to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items. All donations will go to Frisco Family Services.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., guests can show off their best '80s style in a fun costume contest. Prizes will be awarded, including a $300 PGA District credit for first prize.
Guests planning to attend the concert and party should only bring blankets to sit on. Lawn chairs and outside food and drinks are not permitted inside the PGA District.
“Omni PGA Frisco Resort is much more than a destination for guests,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director at the property. “We are committed to being good neighbors and an integral part of the community.”
The Hunger Awareness Month party is part of a much larger Omni initiative. For each completed stay at any Omni, one meal is donated to a family in need. Additionally, as the Official Hotel Partner of the PGA TOUR, Omni Hotels & Resorts will help provide four meals for a family in need for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event.
Wings of Frisco ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wings of Frisco.
The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at 13030 Preston Road, Suite 700.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
