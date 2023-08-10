frisco business.png

The Monument Realty PGA District is celebrating Labor Day weekend with a cause on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The venue is throwing a "retro '80s themed bash" with a canned food drive and live music. Popular DFW-area band '80s Mix Tape will perform on the event lawn from 7-10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to don their best '80s attire and to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items. All donations will go to Frisco Family Services. 


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

