The PGA of America on Tuesday announced a partnership with Legends, a data-intelligence fueled global premium experiences company, to drive innovation and growth in the golf industry.

Legends Golf, a division of Legends that leverages the company’s holistic services for partners in the golf industry, will lead the partnership and be responsible for driving innovative sponsorships, as well as delivering unparalleled experiences and value to PGA of America fans and partners around the world.

