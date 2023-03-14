The PGA of America on Tuesday announced a partnership with Legends, a data-intelligence fueled global premium experiences company, to drive innovation and growth in the golf industry.
Legends Golf, a division of Legends that leverages the company’s holistic services for partners in the golf industry, will lead the partnership and be responsible for driving innovative sponsorships, as well as delivering unparalleled experiences and value to PGA of America fans and partners around the world.
Legends Golf will utilize the expertise of the Legends Global Partnerships team in selling partnerships for PGA of America, an organization dedicated to helping its nearly 28,000 PGA members grow interest and participation in the game of golf. This includes high-profile events, such as the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, as well as amateur championships. In addition, Legends will support partnership sales for PGA Frisco, which hosts the new “Home of the PGA of America,” and an expansive surrounding entertainment district and golf courses.
“This expanded partnership with Legends Golf further positions the PGA of America to align with new, best-of-class partners for our championships, grassroots initiatives and PGA Frisco,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “The opportunity we will have to expand our reach across the world to new partners through this relationship will enable us to reach new audiences and elevate the PGA Member, as well as the game of golf.”
“PGA of America has been an important partner for Legends since 2021, and we are excited to expand our relationship and continue working together to drive the golf industry into a new era," said Kevin Ring, President, Legends Golf. “Together, we look forward to building innovative, impactful partnerships that showcase PGA of America’s incredible events and facilities and enhance the overall golf experience for fans around the world.”
PJ'S Coffee of New Orleans opens
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans has opened the doors to its Frisco location at 7967 S Custer Road Suite 100.
The location announced its opening on March 13. The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for the business. The ceremony is slated for 10:30 a.m. March 30.
Pet Evolution ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting with Pet Evolution (2115 W. University Drive Suite 230) for 11 a.m. March 31.
The business offers full service dog grooming and a self-serve dog wash.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.