The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Jefferson at the Grove.
The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at 16220 Phoebe Road.
Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco ribbon cutting
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco PLLC.
The ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at 13192 Dallas Pkwy #620.
Abbott announces small business summit
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the statewide 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit. Hosted throughout the state in 15 different cities, the Governor’s Small Business Summit aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business.
“Small businesses are the very heart of our mighty Texas economy,” Abbott said in a press release. “More than 95 percent of Texas businesses are small, and they employ nearly half of all working Texans. From our big city centers to our smaller rural communities, the State of Texas is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed for an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”
The Governor’s Small Business summit offers a variety of sessions bringing together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.
The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars, sharing information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars
