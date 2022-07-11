First United Bank names Frisco-Preston Road Community Bank President
Chris Jamison, former Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, was promoted to Community Bank President, Frisco-Preston Road. Having joined First United in 2018 with over 25 years of commercial banking experience, 17 of which have been in Frisco, Jamison has played a significant role on First United’s commercial lending team helping businesses grow into successful ventures.
“With his love for the Frisco community and our people, I am proud to see him stepping into the role of Frisco President and look forward to seeing him build a robust team and market,” Ryan Suchala, DFW Regional Market President said of Jamison.
Dedicated to community engagement, Jamison is involved in many of Frisco’s professional and civic organizations. He currently serves as Dallas Roundtable President and Philanthropy Committee Chair, and as a finance committee member on the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Rotary Club. He is a graduate of Leadership Frisco Class 10 and a member of Hope Fellowship Church.
“Being the president of First United Bank in Frisco is the biggest honor of my career. Not only do I live and work in the best city in Texas, but I am blessed to work for a bank that puts community, love, and impact at the forefront of its business goals, Jamison said.”
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
H-E-B to hire 700 at Frisco location
As H-E-B prepares to open a Frisco location at the northeast corner of Main Street and Legacy Drive, the company is preparing to hire 700 partners.
The company announced openings for both full-time and part-time positions at the store that comprise all areas including including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.
A hiring event for the location that took place Saturday. Those who weren't able to make it to the fair can still apply at careers.heb.com and complete the application to be considered.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for 10 a.m. July 12 for Texas Health Breeze Urgent Care, 2552 W Eldorado Parkway #550.
The chamber has also scheduled a ribbon cutting for 3 p.m. July 13 for Thirsty Lion Gastro Pub and Grill at 5754 Grandscape Blvd #205 in The Colony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.