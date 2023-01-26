The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled ribbon cuttings for the week of Jan. 29.
A ceremony for Shield AI is slated for 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at 16240 Gateway Path No. 100.
A ceremony for Fowling Warehouse DFW is slated for 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at 1714 14th St No. 300 in Plano.
Financing secured for new retail development in Frisco's Brinkmann Ranch area
Plans are advancing for a new retail and residential development at Brinkmann Ranch in the heart of Frisco.
Details were released earlier this morning that Northmarq has arranged financing for the development of Lexington Village Shopping Center. The grocery-anchored retail project will contain 90,000 sq. ft. of space on 15 acres of land in Frisco.
The $25,441,000 loan carries a term of 5-years with 3-years of interest only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Northmarq secured the loan for the borrower and developer, Centergy Retail, through its relationship with a local bank.
The retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development with a projected value upon build-out expected to be more than $1 billion. Surrounding the property will be 2,500 single-family residences, 2,200 multifamily units, schools, parks, and an amenity center. The retail development will feature a Tom Thumb grocery store as well as 30,000 sq. ft. of in-line retail, restaurant space and three (3) outparcels. A number of nationally-recognized tenants have already drafted letters of intent to occupy the development upon completion.
“Our team was able to secure a lender who offered the best combination of leverage and pricing on a non-recourse basis,” explained Bobby Weinberg, managing director. “We are very happy to have facilitated this first interaction between our borrower and this lending partner.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in Nov. 2023 and be completed by Nov. 2024.
Median sold home price in Frisco reaches $700,000 in 2022
The data is in for the year 2022, and for the first time the median sold price for homes in Frisco hit $700,000 — an increase of 27.3% from the prior year.
In 2021, home sales totaled more than $2.1 billion, which was an increase of 18% from the the prior year. The average home sold at a price tag of $642,035, with a median sold price of $550,000. In total, 3,345 homes were sold in 2021.
In 2022, home sales totaled more than $1.9 billion in sales, actually down nearly 10% to the prior year. But, the average sold price was $782,820 (up 22% YoY), with a median sold price of $700,000 (up 27% YoY).
In the past year, 2,476 homes were sold.
In 10 years, the average sold price of homes in Frisco have doubled from $342,000 in 2013.
Source: NTREIS single family homes
